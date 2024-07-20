Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: The biggest Amazon sale has started and several electronic items such as smartphones, home appliances, wearables, laptops, and others are available at a huge discounted price. The Amazon sale is only live till midnight of July 21, therefore, you must take advantage of the sale and buy all your wishlist items. If you are eyeing premium smartphones, then we have listed the top deals on premium smartphones to help you find an ideal upgrade

Amazon sale: Best premium smartphone deals

iPhone 15: During the ongoing Prime Day sale, you can grab the iPhone 15 at a 10 percent discount. Originally, the 256GB storage variant of the smartphone was available at Rs.89900. However, on Amazon, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.80900. In addition to discounts, you can also avail bank and exchange offers. If you are a Prime member, then you can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.15000. If you opt for an exchange offer then you can get up to Rs.37500 off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The new Samsung flagship smartphone is also available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs.117999 for the 256GB storage variant. Originally, the smartphone is priced at Rs.134999, therefore, you are getting a 13 percent discount. With bank offers, you can get a flat Rs.5250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.116999.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: If you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be the right choice for you. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale is available at 50 percent off. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra retails for Rs.199999 for the 512GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.99999. In addition to the discount, you can also avail a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.30000.

OnePlus 12: The OnePlus flagship smartphone is also available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale. The OnePlus 12 originally retailed for Rs.64999, however, you can get it for just Rs.59999. Over the 8 percent discount, you also get a flat Rs.6259 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.53999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Last on the list of premium smartphone deals is the Galaxy S23 Ultra which is also available at a hefty discount. The smartphone retails for Rs.149999 for the 256GB storage variant. However, due to the Amazon Prime sale, it is available at just Rs.84799, giving you a 43 percent discount. You can also avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

