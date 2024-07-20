Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers significant discounts on various products, especially in tech and home appliances. Shoppers can find deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and home appliances from top brands. For those seeking enhanced home security, here are the best smart door lock deals available today.

Smart door locks are crucial for modern home protection, integrating technology for better security and convenience. These locks use biometric authentication, remote access via mobile apps, and more, providing multiple layers of protection. They deter intruders and allow homeowners to manage access remotely, offering greater control over home security.

Here are five top smart door lock deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024:

1. QUBO Smart Door Lock

The QUBO Smart Lock provides five unlocking methods: fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth app, RFID card, or emergency keys. It registers up to 50 fingerprints and offers two RFID access cards. Activity logs are accessible via the BLE Qubo Mobile App. It supports pin codes with decoy digits and allows access sharing via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. The lock includes two-layer authentication and low battery alerts. It is available at Rs. 16,990, a 43% discount during Amazon sale 2024.

2. Godrej Smart Locks - Catus Connect

The Godrej Smart Lock features 360° fingerprint recognition, registering up to 99 fingerprints. It supports up to 99 unique PIN codes and RFID cards. Remote access is available via a dedicated mobile app. The lock offers scheduled access, one-time passwords, and one-touch privacy features. It is priced at Rs. 13,877 on Amazon during Prime Day sale.

3. Yale YDM 7116 Smart Door Lock

The Lavna LA28 Smart WiFi Lock combines convenience with safety. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth app control, registering up to 100 fingerprints and 50 RFID cards and PINs. Features include OTP access, spy code function, and manual key access. It also has auto-locking and low power alerts. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,990 during the Amazon prime sale.

5. Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock

The Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock offers keyless entry with rapid fingerprint recognition. It supports remote unlocking via the SmartLife app, RFID card, PIN, and manual key. The lock includes a rechargeable battery, anti-theft alarm, and a 4-inch LCD for live viewing of visitors. It fits doors of 35 to 100mm thickness. It is priced at Rs. 26,171.

In short, these smart door locks provide advanced security and convenience, making them valuable additions to any home. Take advantage of these Prime Day deals to enhance your home's security and embrace a connected lifestyle.