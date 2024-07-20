 Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

Prime Day sale: Looking to upgrade your home security? Check out these top smart door locks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024 and save up to 50% on top brands.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 15:11 IST
Icon
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security
1/5 WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security
icon View all Images
Amazon Sale 2024: Looking to boost your home security? Check out these top smart door locks on Amazon. (Yale)

Products included in this article

40% OFF
QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Black)
(976)
₹17,885 ₹29,990
Buy now 36% OFF
Godrej Catus Connect Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I Wifi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish
(416)
₹14,608 ₹22,999
Buy now 19% OFF
Yale YDM 7116 Smart Door Lock with Mortsie Lock | Biometric | PIN Code | RFID Card | Mechanical Key | App Enabled Access, WiFi Optional | 1 Year Warranty | Red Bronze
(356)
₹48,008 ₹59,999
Buy now 43% OFF
LAVNA LA28 Smart Wifi Door Lock with Fingerprint, Mobile app, WiFi, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Rose Gold)
(64)
₹8,990 ₹15,999
Buy now 38% OFF
Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock Digital Door Lock with LCD Display Photo Video Recording & Camera Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key for min 35mm Thick Doors
(155)
₹27,549 ₹44,999
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers significant discounts on various products, especially in tech and home appliances. Shoppers can find deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and home appliances from top brands. For those seeking enhanced home security, here are the best smart door lock deals available today.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Black) 4.4/5 ₹ 17,885
Godrej Catus Connect Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I Wifi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish 4.4/5 ₹ 14,608
Yale YDM 7116 Smart Door Lock with Mortsie Lock | Biometric | PIN Code | RFID Card | Mechanical Key | App Enabled Access, WiFi Optional | 1 Year Warranty | Red Bronze 4.2/5 ₹ 48,008
LAVNA LA28 Smart Wifi Door Lock with Fingerprint, Mobile app, WiFi, PIN, OTP, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Rose Gold) 4.2/5 ₹ 8,990
Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock Digital Door Lock with LCD Display Photo Video Recording & Camera Wi-Fi Remote Unlock Using App, Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key for min 35mm Thick Doors 4.3/5 ₹ 27,549

Why To Pick Smart Door Lock?

Smart door locks are crucial for modern home protection, integrating technology for better security and convenience. These locks use biometric authentication, remote access via mobile apps, and more, providing multiple layers of protection. They deter intruders and allow homeowners to manage access remotely, offering greater control over home security.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Here are five top smart door lock deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024:

1. QUBO Smart Door Lock

B09M8QS88Y-1

The QUBO Smart Lock provides five unlocking methods: fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth app, RFID card, or emergency keys. It registers up to 50 fingerprints and offers two RFID access cards. Activity logs are accessible via the BLE Qubo Mobile App. It supports pin codes with decoy digits and allows access sharing via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. The lock includes two-layer authentication and low battery alerts. It is available at Rs. 16,990, a 43% discount during Amazon sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

2. Godrej Smart Locks - Catus Connect

B0C2HKWHQ7-2

The Godrej Smart Lock features 360° fingerprint recognition, registering up to 99 fingerprints. It supports up to 99 unique PIN codes and RFID cards. Remote access is available via a dedicated mobile app. The lock offers scheduled access, one-time passwords, and one-touch privacy features. It is priced at Rs. 13,877 on Amazon during Prime Day sale.

3. Yale YDM 7116 Smart Door Lock

B07V7TRZMQ-3
B0BDM5NF3Q-4

The Lavna LA28 Smart WiFi Lock combines convenience with safety. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth app control, registering up to 100 fingerprints and 50 RFID cards and PINs. Features include OTP access, spy code function, and manual key access. It also has auto-locking and low power alerts. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,990 during the Amazon prime sale.

Also read: mTap digital business card review: Tap into modern networking with NFC convenience and ditch the paper chaos

5. Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock

B0B6NXDKRL-5

The Denler DL04C Chrome Smart Lock offers keyless entry with rapid fingerprint recognition. It supports remote unlocking via the SmartLife app, RFID card, PIN, and manual key. The lock includes a rechargeable battery, anti-theft alarm, and a 4-inch LCD for live viewing of visitors. It fits doors of 35 to 100mm thickness. It is priced at Rs. 26,171.

In short, these smart door locks provide advanced security and convenience, making them valuable additions to any home. Take advantage of these Prime Day deals to enhance your home's security and embrace a connected lifestyle.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 15:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets