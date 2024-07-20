 Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched | Mobile News

Amazon Sale 2024 is now live and several newly launched smartphones such as Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35, and more are officially available for sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 13:40 IST
Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35, and more go on sale during Amazon Prime Day. (Xiaomi)

3% OFF
HONOR 200 Pro 5G (Ocean Cyan, 12GB + 512GB) | 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved Display | Dual OIS 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Camera | 50MP Selfie Camera | Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 | AI-Powered MagicOS 8.0
₹57,998 ₹59,999
Buy now 11% OFF
Lava Blaze X 5G - Starlight Purple (4GB RAM | 128GB Storage) - SEGMENT FIRST 5G CURVED AMOLED DISPLAY* | 64MP SONY SENSOR CAMERA
₹14,999 ₹16,999
Buy now 18% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (Moonlight Blue,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)| Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+| AnTuTu Score 595K+ | Vapour Cooling Chamber | 6000mAh Battery | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display| Without Charger
₹19,999 ₹24,499
Buy now 22% OFF
Redmi 13 5G, Hawaiian Blue, 6GB+128GB | India Debut SD 4 Gen 2 AE | 108MP Pro Grade Camera | 6.79in Largest Display in Segment
₹13,999 ₹17,999
Buy now 20% OFF
TECNO SPARK 20 PRO 5G (Startrail Black, 8GB+128GB)| 108MP Ultra Clear Imaging | Super Ellipse Design | MTK D6080 5G Processor | 6.78" 120Hz LTPS LCD Display | 5000mAh Battery with 33W Charger
(20)
₹15,999 ₹19,999
Buy now

Amazon Sale 2024:The awaited Amazon Prime Day sale has commenced from July 20 and it will stay live till midnight of July 21. During the sale, you can take advantage of huge discounts and bank offers available for electronic products of all price ranges. However, there are some new smartphones which have been launched during the Prime Day Sale such as the Honor 200 series, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35, and much more. Therefore, if you want the latest smartphone at a reasonable price then check the list of newly released smartphones.

Product Ratings Price
HONOR 200 Pro 5G (Ocean Cyan, 12GB + 512GB) | 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved Display | Dual OIS 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Camera | 50MP Selfie Camera | Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 | AI-Powered MagicOS 8.0 - ₹ 57,998
Lava Blaze X 5G - Starlight Purple (4GB RAM | 128GB Storage) - SEGMENT FIRST 5G CURVED AMOLED DISPLAY* | 64MP SONY SENSOR CAMERA - ₹ 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (Moonlight Blue,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)| Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+| AnTuTu Score 595K+ | Vapour Cooling Chamber | 6000mAh Battery | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display| Without Charger - ₹ 19,999
Redmi 13 5G, Hawaiian Blue, 6GB+128GB | India Debut SD 4 Gen 2 AE | 108MP Pro Grade Camera | 6.79in Largest Display in Segment - ₹ 13,999
TECNO SPARK 20 PRO 5G (Startrail Black, 8GB+128GB)| 108MP Ultra Clear Imaging | Super Ellipse Design | MTK D6080 5G Processor | 6.78" 120Hz LTPS LCD Display | 5000mAh Battery with 33W Charger 4.5/5 ₹ 15,999

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Smartphones launched during Amazon Sale 2024

Honor 200 Pro: The Honor 200 series was officially launched on July 18, however, the official sale of the smartphone has started today with huge discounts and offers. Originally, the Honor 200 Pro was announced at a price of Rs.59999. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.57998. In addition to discounts, you can also avail Rs.2250 instant discount on all bank card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0D6VKL4HH-1

Lava Blaze X: This is also a newly launched mid-range smartphone which is currently available at a huge discounted price on Amazon. The Lava Blaze X retails for Rs.16999 for the 4G RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon sale 2024, you can get it for just Rs.14999, giving you a 12 percent discount. You can also avail Rs.1000 instant discount on all bank card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0D7M81CJX-2

Also read: iPhone 15 gets a huge price cut in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail

Samsung Galaxy M35: Samsung recently announced the new M-series smartphone in the mid-range segment with several new features. The Samsung Galaxy M35 was launched at a price of Rs.24499 for the 128GB variant. However, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.19999. In addition to the discount, you can also avail Rs.2000 instant discount on all bank card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0D8134JH8-3

Redmi 13 5G: This smartphone was also announced this month, however, the sale will officially go live today as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Redmi 13 5G retails for Rs.17999. However, on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.13999, giving you a 22 percent discount. You can also take advantage of the Rs.1000 Amazon coupon. Over the discount, you can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.13000 off.

B0D78WCNZZ-4

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Tecno recently announced this smartphone in the mid-range smartphone segment with several new features. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is priced at Rs.19999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it at just Rs.15999. In addition to the discount, you can also get a Rs.1000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B0D4QZ4DKG-5

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 13:40 IST
