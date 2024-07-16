Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner and the e-commerce website has started to reveal discounts on several electronics items such as smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, and others. Ahead of the sale, Amazon just revealed that it will be providing up to 55 percent off on products such as Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Stick, Alexa smart home combos, smart plugs and bulbs. If you are in search of feature-filled smart home gadgets then check out the reveal discounts for the upcoming Amazon sale.

Top 5 smart home gadgets to consider that you can consider

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): It is the latest Amazon smart speaker which comes with a display. It features a 13MP camera which can be used to video call people having the Amazon Alexa app. With Echo Show 8, users can stream music, and OTT content, manage smart home devices, set reminders, and much more. Originally, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) retails for 13999. However, during Amazon Prime Day Sale, buyers can get it for Rs.8999.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): This is also a smart speaker which comes with a 5.5-inch screen and a built-in Alexa. The Amazon Echo Show 5 can work as your personal assistant in managing other smart home devices, playing hand-fee music, streaming OTT content, setting timers or reminders, and more. At the upcoming Amazon sale, you can get this smart device at just Rs.3999 which is more than 50 percent less than its original price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: It is the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick model which offers several new features. The Fire Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) offers voice-to-search, preset buttons, and more features for easy access. It also claims to offer home theatre audio with Dolby Atmos and is compatible with home audio systems. Additionally, users can also enjoy full HD Picture quality. The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will be available at Rs.2199 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: This Amazon Fire TV Stick also offers fast streaming in Full HD quality and Alexa Voice Remote Lite. With the Fire Stick, users can access Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, and more OTT platforms. While this is already available in an affordable pricing option, Amazon has revealed that it will be sold at a huge discounted price of Rs.1999 during the Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Echo Pop: Lastly, you can get the Amazon Echo Pop, the smart speaker at a hefty discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The smart device offers hand-free access to Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and other music streaming apps. Additionally, with voice control, users can manage other smart home devices easily. During the sale, the Amazon Echo Pop will be available at a price of Rs.2449.

