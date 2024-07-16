 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will be offering huge discounts on smart home devices such as Amazon Echo Show 8, Amazon Echo Show 5, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 15:01 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Offers Out: Fire TV Stick, Echo Smart Speaker and more with up to 55% off
Check out the Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo Show 5, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and other devices. (Amazon )

Products included in this article

10% OFF
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device
(89,217)
₹4,499 ₹4,999
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner and the e-commerce website has started to reveal discounts on several electronics items such as smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, and others. Ahead of the sale, Amazon just revealed that it will be providing up to 55 percent off on products such as Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Stick, Alexa smart home combos, smart plugs and bulbs. If you are in search of feature-filled smart home gadgets then check out the reveal discounts for the upcoming Amazon sale.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device 4.3/5 ₹ 4,499

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Deals: Earbuds, headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others with best discounts

Top 5 smart home gadgets to consider that you can consider

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): It is the latest Amazon smart speaker which comes with a display. It features a 13MP camera which can be used to video call people having the Amazon Alexa app. With Echo Show 8, users can stream music, and OTT content, manage smart home devices, set reminders, and much more. Originally, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) retails for 13999. However, during Amazon Prime Day Sale, buyers can get it for Rs.8999.

B084TNMLTB-1

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): This is also a smart speaker which comes with a 5.5-inch screen and a built-in Alexa. The Amazon Echo Show 5 can work as your personal assistant in managing other smart home devices, playing hand-fee music, streaming OTT content, setting timers or reminders, and more. At the upcoming Amazon sale, you can get this smart device at just Rs.3999 which is more than 50 percent less than its original price.

B08KGVYX6F-2

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: It is the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick model which offers several new features. The Fire Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) offers voice-to-search, preset buttons, and more features for easy access. It also claims to offer home theatre audio with Dolby Atmos and is compatible with home audio systems. Additionally, users can also enjoy full HD Picture quality. The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will be available at Rs.2199 during the Amazon sale.

B08R6QR863-3

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: This Amazon Fire TV Stick also offers fast streaming in Full HD quality and Alexa Voice Remote Lite. With the Fire Stick, users can access Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, and more OTT platforms. While this is already available in an affordable pricing option, Amazon has revealed that it will be sold at a huge discounted price of Rs.1999 during the Prime Day Sale.

B09BY17DLV-4

Also read: Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more

Amazon Echo Pop: Lastly, you can get the Amazon Echo Pop, the smart speaker at a hefty discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The smart device offers hand-free access to Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and other music streaming apps. Additionally, with voice control, users can manage other smart home devices easily. During the sale, the Amazon Echo Pop will be available at a price of Rs.2449.

B09ZXD1CX2-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 15:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale

Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets