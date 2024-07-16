 Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Deals: Earbuds, headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others with best discounts | Wearables News
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Deals: Earbuds, headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others with best discounts

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will commence on July 20 and ahead of the sale, the platform is offering significant discounts on earbuds and headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 12:11 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Deals: Earbuds, headphones from Sony, Samsung, Google and others with best discounts
Check out the best pre-sale deals on headphones and earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024, featuring top picks from Sony, Samsung, and more. (Sennheiser)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale is set to take place on July 20 and 21, offering substantial discounts on various products, including earbuds and headphones. This year, customers can expect significant savings on a range of audio devices from renowned brands such as Sony and Samsung. Here are the top five earbuds, headphones deals to consider ahead of the sale.

Amazon Echo Buds

The second-generation Echo Buds are wireless earbuds featuring Alexa voice controls, active noise cancellation, and IPX4 water resistance. They deliver balanced stereo sound through three microphones and come with customizable earbuds for comfort. The Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playtime on a single charge, with the wireless charging case extending usage to more than 15 hours. They utilise Bluetooth 5.0 technology and are compatible with Alexa for on-the-go entertainment.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones provide high-quality sound and long-lasting comfort. These on-ear headphones boast up to 50 hours of battery life and feature the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for an authentic listening experience. Users can personalise their EQ settings through the Sony app and adjust the headband for a better fit. The built-in microphone with noise-suppression processing ensures clear calls in noisy environments.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth connectivity and high-quality audio through 11mm drivers. These earbuds include an intuitive EQ for adjusting music to personal taste and hands-free control via Google Assistant. Users can ask Google for directions, respond to texts, and manage their music seamlessly.

Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds

The Sennheiser Sport wireless in-ear headphones feature adaptable acoustics, noise-cancellation technology, touch controls, and an impressive 27-hour battery life. Powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer, these earbuds include a built-in equaliser for sound personalization and support Bluetooth connectivity for easy device pairing.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life. They are optimized for Alexa and Google Assistant, include a built-in microphone for clearer calls, and feature an integrated V1 HD processor for advanced noise cancelling.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality headphones at discounted prices. With features such as noise cancellation, long battery life, and customizable sound settings, these top five headphones cater to a variety of audio preferences and needs.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 12:11 IST
