Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Grab up to 60 percent off on smartphones from Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, and other top brands, Check out the list of top 5 smartphone deals ahead of the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 08:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung finally unveiled their new generation of foldable smartphones with new design, processor, and Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM to provide users with ease of multitasking and faster smartphone speed. With a new foldable device, Samsung also announced new wearable products such as Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola also launched its new-gen clamshell foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.99999 and offers several unique features. The Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It comes with the biggest cover display in the flip smartphone market.
Oppo Reno 12 series: Oppo also announced its AI-powered Reno 12 series in India with new design, features and eye-catching camera features. The series includes Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy processor. The smartphones offer several advanced AI features such as AI tool Box, AI recording summary, AI best face, AI studio, and much more.
Motorola G85: After months of speculation, Motorola finally announced its new G-series smartphone, the G85 in India at a starting price of Rs.17999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM+128GB and 12GB RAM+128GB. Additionally, the smartphone also offers a Smart Connect feature which is available in its high-end smartphones.
Lava Blaze X: It is the new affordable smartphone launched by Indian smartphone brand Lava. The Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs.14999.
Amazon Prime Day Sale to start this weekend, check out smartphone deals ahead of the sale. (Bloomberg)

Products included in this article

43% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
₹84,999 ₹149,999
Buy now 20% OFF
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will commence on July 20 and will last till midnight of July 21. This means you will have 2 days to grab amazing deals on electronic devices across different categories and brands. If you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then you can get up to 60 percent off on popular smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, iQOO Z9 5G, and more during the Amazon sale. Check out current deals and discounts available on some of the top-rated smartphones.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) 4.5/5 ₹ 84,999
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box 4.2/5 ₹ 19,999

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Amazon sale: Top 5 smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This former flagship smartphone from Samsung is available at a massive discount on Amazon right now. Originally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retails for Rs.149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at Rs.84999, which means the smartphone is available at a 43 percent discount. In addition to price cut, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Oppo F27 Pro+: It is the newly launched smartphone with an industry-first IP69 rating for water protection. Within a month of its official launch, the smartphone is available at a reasonable price due to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. From Amazon, buyers can get the Oppo F27 Pro+ at a 15 percent discount and they can also get great offers from partnered banks along with exchange offers. Currently, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.27999.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others

iQOO Z9 5G: If you are in search of a more affordable option, then IQOO Z9 5G could be a great choice for you in terms of performance, camera, and overall usage. Originally, the smartphone was priced at Rs.24999. However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a 20 percent discount. In addition to the discounted price, you can avail flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000.

Redmi 13C 5G: This is another affordable smartphone option which buyers can consider during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Currently, the Redmi 13C 5G is available at a 25 percent discount from its original price of Rs.13999. Therefore, you can get this feature-filled smartphone at just Rs.10499. With discounts, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and can get up to Rs.9700 off.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Lastly, the Galaxy A34 is available at an exciting price which is worth checking out. The smartphone is priced at Rs.35499 on Amazon, however, during the pre-Amazon sale, you can it for just Rs.22999, giving you a great 35 percent discount. Furthermore, you can also avail flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 08:27 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets