Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will commence on July 20 and will last till midnight of July 21. This means you will have 2 days to grab amazing deals on electronic devices across different categories and brands. If you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then you can get up to 60 percent off on popular smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, iQOO Z9 5G, and more during the Amazon sale. Check out current deals and discounts available on some of the top-rated smartphones.

Amazon sale: Top 5 smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This former flagship smartphone from Samsung is available at a massive discount on Amazon right now. Originally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retails for Rs.149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at Rs.84999, which means the smartphone is available at a 43 percent discount. In addition to price cut, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Oppo F27 Pro+: It is the newly launched smartphone with an industry-first IP69 rating for water protection. Within a month of its official launch, the smartphone is available at a reasonable price due to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. From Amazon, buyers can get the Oppo F27 Pro+ at a 15 percent discount and they can also get great offers from partnered banks along with exchange offers. Currently, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.27999.

iQOO Z9 5G: If you are in search of a more affordable option, then IQOO Z9 5G could be a great choice for you in terms of performance, camera, and overall usage. Originally, the smartphone was priced at Rs.24999. However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a 20 percent discount. In addition to the discounted price, you can avail flat Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000.

Redmi 13C 5G: This is another affordable smartphone option which buyers can consider during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Currently, the Redmi 13C 5G is available at a 25 percent discount from its original price of Rs.13999. Therefore, you can get this feature-filled smartphone at just Rs.10499. With discounts, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and can get up to Rs.9700 off.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Lastly, the Galaxy A34 is available at an exciting price which is worth checking out. The smartphone is priced at Rs.35499 on Amazon, however, during the pre-Amazon sale, you can it for just Rs.22999, giving you a great 35 percent discount. Furthermore, you can also avail flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

