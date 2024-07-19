 mTap digital business card review: Tap into modern networking with NFC convenience and ditch the paper chaos | Mobile Reviews

mTap digital business card review: Tap into modern networking with NFC convenience and ditch the paper chaos

Does mTap digital business card simplify networking? Explore its features, pricing, and compatibility with iOS and Android devices in our detailed review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 16:50 IST
mTap digital business card review: Tap into modern networking with NFC convenience and ditch the paper chaos
Discover how mTap digital business cards simplify networking with modern technology and seamless features. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

mTap Digital Business Card Review: In today's fast-paced digital world, traditional paper business cards are quickly being replaced by their modern counterparts: NFC-enabled digital business cards. These sleek, technology-driven cards offer a contemporary method for storing and sharing contact information, making networking more efficient and memorable. Among these innovative tools, the mTap digital business card stands out as a superior option, offering a blend of convenience, security, and style. Let's dive into how mTap transforms the way we connect and why it surpasses traditional business cards.

As someone who frequently attends networking events, I often find myself juggling multiple paper business cards and scribbled notes of social media handles. This often results in a cluttered contact list and lost physical cards. I constantly wondered how I could streamline this process and make lasting connections without the chaos. The answer came in the form of NFC card digitisation.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

After discovering mTap digital business cards, I decided to give it a try. The experience has been nothing short of transformative. mTap provides a seamless way to create a personal brand and effortlessly share contact details with new acquaintances. This innovative approach to networking not only simplifies the process but also leaves a lasting impression.

mTap works flawlessly with iOS devices, though it faces some challenges with Android phones lacking NFC capabilities. In such cases, users can rely on QR codes, which, while functional, might feel reminiscent of UPI payments. Despite this minor drawback, mTap's overall performance and ease of use make it a valuable tool for modern networking. Its reasonable pricing further enhances its appeal.

mTap Digital Business Card Price and Subscription Plans

mTap digital business card review: Tap into modern networking with NFC convenience and ditch the paper chaos
The regular plastic mTap card is priced at Rs. 2,500 in India. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
The regular plastic mTap card is priced at Rs. 2,500 in India. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

mTap offers a free plan that includes digital profiles with unlimited links, a custom email signature, a profile QR code, and a lead form. For those seeking more advanced features, the mTap Pro plan is available at Rs. 469 per month, Rs. 4999 per year, or Rs. 24,900 for a lifetime. These plans offer benefits such as multiple profiles, advanced fields, link analytics, auto follow-up, offline QR codes, and CRM integrations. Additionally, the regular plastic mTap card is priced at Rs. 2,500 in India, with customization options available for Rs. 3,500, allowing users to personalise the card's colour, text, font size, and design.

How to Use Your mTap Digital Business Card?

mTap digital business card review
How to Use Your mTap Digital Business Card? (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
How to Use Your mTap Digital Business Card? (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Using your mTap digital business card is easy! Follow these simple steps to get started:

1. Activate Your Card: Tap your mTap card on the back panel of your Android phone or on the display of your iPhone. Make sure NFC is enabled on your device. You'll receive a notification on your phone; just follow the prompts to open in a browser or download the mTap app.

2. Set Up Your Profile: Input all your information to set up your profile. Once done, you're all set!

3. Share Your Information: The next time you meet someone new, show them your QR code on the mTap app or tap your mTap card on their phone to share your contact information.

Explore Additional Features

The mTap app offers more than just contact sharing:

  • Manage Your Profile: Easily update your information and manage your card settings.
  • Save Contacts: Save contacts directly through the app.
  • Track Analytics: See how many people visit links on your card.
  • Meeting Mode: Add Meeting Mode to categorise contacts based on where you met, whether online or in-person.

With these features, managing and sharing your information with mTap is simple and efficient!

mTap Digital Business Card: Verdict

The mTap digital business card offers a compelling solution for modern networking, replacing traditional paper cards with NFC-enabled technology that simplifies contact sharing and enhances efficiency. Its seamless integration with iOS devices ensures smooth operation, though users with NFC-lacking Android phones may resort to QR codes, which can feel less intuitive. Despite this limitation, mTap excels in functionality, ease of use, and customization options, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to streamline networking efforts. The availability of a free plan and reasonably priced Pro options further solidifies its appeal, making mTap a standout choice in the digital business card market.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 16:49 IST
