 Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 52% on top brand microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and more
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 52% on top brand microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and more

Prime Day sale 2024: Are you ready to save big on kitchen appliances? Discover incredible discounts on dishwashers, microwave ovens, chimneys, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 17:45 IST
1/5 Morphy Richard  30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller microwave: It is a 30-litre microwave with OTG settings. The microwave comes with an oven light which automatically turns on when you open the door till the end of the cooking cycle. It features 6 mode options for baking, toasting, grilling and roasting. It is equipped with convection and rotisserie functions for smart cooking. The microwave retails for Rs.17095, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.8340, giving you a 51 percent discount. (Amazon)
2/5 Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven: It is a 32-litre microwave perfect for a big family. It can be used for grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. Its smart features include slim fry technology, tandoor technology, curd any time, wide grill, easy-to-clean mode, etc. It has various modes that will enable you to cook any type of food. The Samsung microwave is priced at Rs.20000, however, you can get it for Rs.16990, giving you a 15 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster: It is a 50-litre convection oven which features a motorised rotisserie, Digital display and touch controls,  convection mode and more. The microwave comes with 2 cooking trays, food and crumb tray, tray and rotisserie handle, a barbeque tray, 4 skewer rods, a long rotisserie skewer with 2 forks, a tong for cooking tray, a tong for rotisserie and a baking tray. The Bajaj oven retails for Rs.17250, however, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a 42 percent discount. (Amazon)
4/5 Wipro Vesta 28 L Oven Toast Grill: It has a 28-litre capacity which is perfect for small family. It comes with various smart functions that enable users to cook up to 50 recipes. Users can Toast, bake, broil, roast, and grill with the help of Wipro OTG. It is integrated with automatic shut off and the bell notification. The microwave retails for Rs.11499, however, you can get it for 7699, giving you a 33 percent discount.  (Amazon)
5/5 LG 21 L Convection Microwave: This microwave is perfect for a small family. It can be used for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It is equipped with a Quartz heater which laminated the risk for hand injury. It also has I-wave technology for healthy cooking. It also has 151 auto cook menu which has various preset modes for effortless cooking. The LG microwave retails for Rs.14499, but, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a 31 percent discount. (Amazon)
Prime sale 2024: Are you ready to save big on dishwashers, microwaves, chimneys, and more? (Pexels)

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here, running from July 20th to 21st and offering significant savings for consumers. During this two-day event, shoppers can enjoy additional discounts on UPI purchases and up to 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. SBI Credit Card users can also benefit from a 10% discount, further increasing their savings. By strategically planning their purchases and taking advantage of these offers, consumers can significantly reduce their expenses.

Save on Kitchen Appliances

The sale offers significant savings on kitchen appliances, with discounts ranging from 52% to 70% on microwaves, chimneys, and dishwashers from leading brands. This sale is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

Here's the top deals on dishwashers, microwave ovens, chimneys, and more

1. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a dependable option for daily cooking. It has a 20-litre capacity, suitable for small to medium-sized families. The Health Plus Menu helps prepare nutritious meals, and the Steam Clean function keeps the interior clean. The microwave is available at a 16% discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

2. Panasonic 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking solutions. It combines grilling capabilities with a 20-liter capacity. With 38 auto cook menus, it provides ease of use. Currently, it is available at a 14% discount during the Amazon Clearance Sale. This microwave ensures quick and even cooking results with minimal effort.

3. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

The 24L IFB Microwave Oven helps with reheating, melting, and cooking. It consumes less energy than gas or electric ovens. The Sensor Malfunction Protection enhances safety and prolongs the appliance's life. The disinfecting feature promotes hygiene and food safety. This affordable microwave is ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more

4. Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher handles large loads, making it suitable for families and frequent entertainers. It includes advanced wash programs, such as the Intensive Kadhai program for Indian cooking. The dishwasher has an A++ energy efficiency rating and operates quietly. Available at 19% off on Amazon, this dishwasher offers great value.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 17:45 IST
