Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 52% on top brand microwave ovens, chimneys, dishwashers and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here, running from July 20th to 21st and offering significant savings for consumers. During this two-day event, shoppers can enjoy additional discounts on UPI purchases and up to 5% unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. SBI Credit Card users can also benefit from a 10% discount, further increasing their savings. By strategically planning their purchases and taking advantage of these offers, consumers can significantly reduce their expenses.

List of Best Selling Products

Save on Kitchen Appliances

The sale offers significant savings on kitchen appliances, with discounts ranging from 52% to 70% on microwaves, chimneys, and dishwashers from leading brands. This sale is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

Here's the top deals on dishwashers, microwave ovens, chimneys, and more

1. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a dependable option for daily cooking. It has a 20-litre capacity, suitable for small to medium-sized families. The Health Plus Menu helps prepare nutritious meals, and the Steam Clean function keeps the interior clean. The microwave is available at a 16% discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

2. Panasonic 20 Litre Grill Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking solutions. It combines grilling capabilities with a 20-liter capacity. With 38 auto cook menus, it provides ease of use. Currently, it is available at a 14% discount during the Amazon Clearance Sale. This microwave ensures quick and even cooking results with minimal effort.

3. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

The 24L IFB Microwave Oven helps with reheating, melting, and cooking. It consumes less energy than gas or electric ovens. The Sensor Malfunction Protection enhances safety and prolongs the appliance's life. The disinfecting feature promotes hygiene and food safety. This affordable microwave is ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

4. Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher handles large loads, making it suitable for families and frequent entertainers. It includes advanced wash programs, such as the Intensive Kadhai program for Indian cooking. The dishwasher has an A++ energy efficiency rating and operates quietly. Available at 19% off on Amazon, this dishwasher offers great value.