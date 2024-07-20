 Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines | Home Appliances News
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Looking for deals on washing machines? Explore offers from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more to find your perfect match.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 16:47 IST
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines
Prime Day Sale 2024 brings discounts on top washing machines brands from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool to more others (Pexels)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 has begun, offering significant discounts on various products, including washing machines. Shoppers can find deals on washing machines from brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, IFB, Bosch, Panasonic, and Whirlpool. The sale includes cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, and discounts on top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic washing machines.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology) 4.1/5 Get Price
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) 3.9/5 Get Price
Haier 8 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine HW80-IM12929C, Ice white, 2024, Super Drun 525, Inverter motor 1200 RPM, Puri Steam) 4.3/5 Get Price
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid) 4.1/5 Get Price
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) 4.3/5 Get Price

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Discounts and Offers on Washing Machines

Amazon provides discounts of up to 40% on washing machines. Customers can access no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months and receive up to 10,000 on exchange offers. Additional savings include up to 2,000 off through coupons.

Further, Amazon offers up to 10% instant discounts with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Bank credit cards. The Amazon Pay ICICI credit card provides up to 5% cashback, and Amazon Pay users can earn up to 100 back. Check out the best washing machine deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more

Here's the best deal on Washing Machines from Top Brands:

1. Whirlpool 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

B08QP41KBP-1

This Whirlpool model features a 7kg capacity, suited for small to medium households. It includes a 740 RPM motor for efficient drying and 12 wash programs for various fabrics. The stainless steel body and drum ensure durability. The machine includes features such as a try tap sensing function and smart sensor for water supply indications. It is priced at Rs. 14,790 during the Prime Day sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

2. Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

B0B8NK5HTH-2

The Samsung washing machine offers artificial intelligence, eco-bubble technology, and Wi-Fi functionality. Its 700 RPM motor and diamond drum deliver efficient cleaning with high spin speeds. It includes five cycle options and is available for Rs. 19,490 during the Prime sale 2024.

3. Haier 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

B09QT66RXS-3

With an 8kg capacity and a 1200 RPM motor, this Haier machine is designed for efficiency. It provides 15 wash programs and features like PuriSteam, an antibacterial gasket, and a laser seamless welding drum. The washing machine is priced at Rs. 29,990 during the Amazon Prime sale.

4. Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine

B0BVRDB47D-4

The Godrej washing machine has a 6.5kg capacity suitable for families of 3 to 4 members. It boasts a 5-star energy rating for efficiency and lower utility costs. The machine includes five wash programs and a touch panel for easy operation. The turbo 6 pulsator ensures effective water movement for a thorough clean. It is available for Rs. 12,990, with up to 27 percent savings.

5. LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine

B0BMGD9Y2X-5

LG's front-load washer incorporates Direct Drive Technology for reduced energy use and increased durability. Features include Steam Wash to remove allergens, 6 Motion DD technology for thorough cleaning, and Smart Diagnosis for easy maintenance. The machine also has an in-built heater for hot washes and Allergy Care functionality. It is offered at Rs. 28,990, with a 34% discount for Prime members.

Check out these deals on washing machines during Amazon Prime Day 2024 to find the best option for your laundry needs.

 

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 16:47 IST
