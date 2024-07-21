 Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at ₹16,909 | Home Appliances News
Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at 16,909

The Amazon Prime Day sale is ending soon, check out these huge deals available on top motorised office desk models.

By: HT TECH
Jul 21 2024, 12:42 IST
Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,909
Grab a huge discount on motorised office desks during Amazon Prime Day sale. (Amazon)

Green Soul Imperium Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk, Ergonomic Spacious Sit Stand Solution (Oak) Installation Provided
₹14,999 ₹49,073
Amazon sale 2024:After the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies have adopted permanent work-from-home setups, reducing the hassle for employees to come to the office every day. However, when working from home, several people report health issues due to sitting at their desks throughout the day. Therefore, to manage health and improve productivity, we have found the best motorised office desks enabling users to customise the height for sitting and standing. Additionally, due to the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get huge discounts on these office desks.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Green Soul Imperium Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk, Ergonomic Spacious Sit Stand Solution (Oak) Installation Provided - ₹ 14,999

Top 5 motorised office desks on Amazon

White Mulberry Motorized Height Adjustable Desk: This is an electric-based height adjustable office desk with a built-in electric motor to swiftly switch between standing or sitting desks. Based on the brands, such desks help employees improve cardiovascular health, reduce back pain, and enhance productivity. The White Mulberry office desk retails for Rs.27999, however, you can get it for just Rs.16909.

JIN OFFICE Electric Height Adjustable Desk Table: The electric motorised office desk we have is from JIN OFFICE that offers several advanced features. Users can easily adjust the table height with the help of installed heavy motors. Additionally, it also offers 3 preset modes for easy adjustment. The office desk is priced at Rs. 38500, however, you can get it for just Rs. 20490 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Grab huge discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others

JIN OFFICE Alloy Steel Electric Height Adjustable Table Desk: This motorised office desk is also from JIN OFFICE that comes with foot levellers and heavy motors to adjust the height of the table. It is a DIY desk, making it easy to assemble and it weighs 80 kilograms so you can easily move from one place to another. The JIN OFFICE Height Adjustable Table Desk is available at a 47 percent discount on Amazon, and you can get it for just Rs.20490.

Green Soul Imperium Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk: It is one of the smartest motorised tables that comes with 2 preset buttons and it has the ability to remember your preferred height positions with the memory button. The table is made up of solid aluminum alloy making it strong and durable. You can get the Green Soul Imperium office desk from Amazon at a 69 percent discount due to the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get up to 35% off on best student laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Green Soul Alex Multipurpose Electric Height Adjustable Computer Workstation: It is a multipurpose electric height adjustable office desk which is equipped with a smooth dual motor system for easy height adjustment. The company claims that this desk helps maintain “better posture and reduces sedentary behaviour, making it a healthy choice for any workspace.” Now on Amazon, you can get it table at a 49 percent discount with a price of just Rs.25998.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 12:41 IST
