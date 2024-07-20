 Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get up to 35% off on best student laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more | Laptops-pc News
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get up to 35% off on best student laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more

In search of the best student laptop? Check out the list of laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more and get up to 35% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

Jul 20 2024, 14:42 IST
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Get up to 35% off on best student laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more
Amazon Prime Day sale is now live, get amazing deals on the best student laptops, check details.

25% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹68,990 ₹92,900
Buy now 26% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, Backlit KB,MSO,Thin & Light, Dual speakers (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5330TU
₹49,990 ₹68,223
Buy now 34% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/MSO) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
₹44,660 ₹67,990
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: The most awaited Amazon sale of the year is finally live which means if you are planning to buy any electronics then now is the perfect time. Buying electronics products during the season is the best way to save a huge amount of money, especially on items such as laptops, premium smartphones, home appliances, and others. If you are a student and looking for affordable laptops for your school or college work, then we have curated a list of laptops from all the top brands such as HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more, check out the list.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 68,990
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, Backlit KB,MSO,Thin & Light, Dual speakers (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5330TU 4/5 ₹ 49,990
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/MSO) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG 3.8/5 ₹ 44,660

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Best student laptops to buy during Amazon Prime Day sale

ASUS Vivobook 15:Asus is one such trusted brand that offers feature-filled laptops at very reasonable prices. The Vivobook 15 is one such laptop which comes with all the powerful features such as the 12th gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, Intel Iris X graphics, and more. Originally, the laptop is priced at Rs.80990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.57990, giving you a 28 percent discount. You can also avail Rs.1000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1: The Macbook is one of the best student laptops available in the market. Although MacBooks are usually priced higher, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it at a very reasonable price. Originally, the Apple MacBook Air retails for Rs.92900. However, you can get it at just Rs.66990. In addition to the discount, you can also get 10 percent instant off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale steals: Huge discounts on phones, laptops, appliances and more for US Prime members- Details

HP Laptop 15s: The next laptop in the list of best student laptops we have is the HP Laptop 15s which claims to provide a smooth and lasting performance. The HP Laptop 15s is powered by the 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U and offers up to 7 hours and 30 minutes of battery life. The HP Laptop 15s is priced at Rs.62417. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it at just Rs. 49990, giving a huge 20 percent discount on the laptop.

Lenovo LOQ: Lenovo offers some of the best-performing laptops in the market, with a reasonable price range and lasting performance. The Lenovo LOQ is one such laptop which is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX processor to offer unmatched performance. Alongside performance it is also a a good laptop for gaming, therefore you can get your college work done along with some entertainment. The Lenovo LOQ is priced at Rs.95890, but you can get it for just Rs.65980 during the Amazon sale.

Also read: Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more

Acer Aspire Lite: The last device on the list of best student laptops is the Acer Aspire Lite which is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor. The laptop originally retails for Rs.67990, however, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it at just Rs.43999. Over the discount, you can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the Acer Aspire Lite.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 14:42 IST
