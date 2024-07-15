 Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others | Laptops-pc News
Are you looking for great deals on laptops? Check out Amazon's Prime Day pre-sale discounts on top brands like Apple, Lenovo, and HP for students.

| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 17:55 IST
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? Check out these pre-sale laptop deals for students. (Pexels)

24% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
(5,076)
₹69,990 ₹92,900
Buy now 27% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/FHD+IR Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
(2,161)
₹106,990 ₹146,890
Buy now 13% OFF
HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,Amd Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb Rtx 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,Rgb Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax
(77)
₹85,990 ₹99,527
Buy now 34% OFF
Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/6GB RTX 3050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
(942)
₹60,990 ₹92,999
Buy now 30% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2212AU
(970)
₹31,890 ₹45,995
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to take place on July 20th and 21st, exclusively for Prime members. The event promises discounts and bank offers, with SBI and ICICI cardholders receiving an additional 10% off. Products available at discounts include laptops, TVs, smartwatches, home appliances, apparel, and more. Currently, Amazon India is offering pre-sale discounts on laptops for students, with up to 50% off on top brands like Apple, HP, and Dell. Gaming laptops are also available at reduced prices. Students, gamers, and professionals can find laptops to meet their computing needs, with exchange and cashback offers enhancing the deals.

Product Ratings Price
Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey 4.6/5 ₹ 69,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/FHD+IR Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN 4/5 ₹ 106,990
HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,Amd Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb Rtx 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,Rgb Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax 4.3/5 ₹ 85,990
Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/6GB RTX 3050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG 4/5 ₹ 60,990
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2212AU 4.1/5 ₹ 31,890

As Prime Day approaches, better deals and discounts on laptops are anticipated. Shoppers can benefit from no-cost EMI options, easy returns, and free delivery. Non-members are encouraged to join Prime to access these offers.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Amazon Prime Day pre-sale deals on laptops for students:

1. Apple MacBook Air M1

Before Prime Day Sale, buyers can get 23% off on the Apple MacBook Air. The 13-inch screen features a wide retina display. Its portability and battery life of up to 18 hours make it a strong choice. With an 8-core CPU, it handles browsing and graphic files efficiently. Designers will appreciate its performance and Wi-Fi connectivity. Apple MacBook Air M1 is now available on Amazon at a reduced price of Rs. 69,990.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9

Ideal for designers, coders, and gamers, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro features an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 processor, max turbo up to 5.1GHz, 16 cores, and 22 threads. It has an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. Multiple ports and Dolby Audio enhance functionality and sound clarity. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 is priced at Rs. 1,06,990 on Amazon.

Also read: Amazon sale: Top discounts on laptops and gaming monitors from HP, Lenovo, MSI and more

3. HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus, at 14% off, features 8 cores and 16 threads for fast processing. Thermals prevent overheating, and the FHD micro-edge display with a 144 Hz refresh rate enhances viewing. It offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and various ports for connectivity. A backlit keyboard ensures usability in low light. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 85,990 on Amazon.in.

4. Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer ALG, with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 6GB RTX 3050 graphics, offers high performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate supports smooth gameplay. Its metal body, weighing 1.99kg, combines portability and style. It features Windows 11 Home and Wi-Fi 6 for advanced connectivity.Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming laptop is available on Amazon at Rs. 60, 990.

Also read: Realme 13 Pro series 5G launching in India on July 30: Check camera, design and more specs ahead of official debut

5. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

The HP 15s, powered by AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, is suitable for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers quick performance and ample storage. Its lightweight design enhances portability, and various connectivity options keep you connected on the go. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U laptop is available on Amazon at Rs. 31,950.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 17:54 IST
