Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers: Big discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others

Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to take place on July 20th and 21st, exclusively for Prime members. The event promises discounts and bank offers, with SBI and ICICI cardholders receiving an additional 10% off. Products available at discounts include laptops, TVs, smartwatches, home appliances, apparel, and more. Currently, Amazon India is offering pre-sale discounts on laptops for students, with up to 50% off on top brands like Apple, HP, and Dell. Gaming laptops are also available at reduced prices. Students, gamers, and professionals can find laptops to meet their computing needs, with exchange and cashback offers enhancing the deals.

As Prime Day approaches, better deals and discounts on laptops are anticipated. Shoppers can benefit from no-cost EMI options, easy returns, and free delivery. Non-members are encouraged to join Prime to access these offers.

Amazon Prime Day pre-sale deals on laptops for students:

1. Apple MacBook Air M1

Before Prime Day Sale, buyers can get 23% off on the Apple MacBook Air. The 13-inch screen features a wide retina display. Its portability and battery life of up to 18 hours make it a strong choice. With an 8-core CPU, it handles browsing and graphic files efficiently. Designers will appreciate its performance and Wi-Fi connectivity. Apple MacBook Air M1 is now available on Amazon at a reduced price of Rs. 69,990.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9

Ideal for designers, coders, and gamers, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro features an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 processor, max turbo up to 5.1GHz, 16 cores, and 22 threads. It has an OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. Multiple ports and Dolby Audio enhance functionality and sound clarity. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 is priced at Rs. 1,06,990 on Amazon.

3. HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus, at 14% off, features 8 cores and 16 threads for fast processing. Thermals prevent overheating, and the FHD micro-edge display with a 144 Hz refresh rate enhances viewing. It offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and various ports for connectivity. A backlit keyboard ensures usability in low light. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 85,990 on Amazon.in.

4. Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer ALG, with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 6GB RTX 3050 graphics, offers high performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate supports smooth gameplay. Its metal body, weighing 1.99kg, combines portability and style. It features Windows 11 Home and Wi-Fi 6 for advanced connectivity.Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming laptop is available on Amazon at Rs. 60, 990.

5. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

The HP 15s, powered by AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, is suitable for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers quick performance and ample storage. Its lightweight design enhances portability, and various connectivity options keep you connected on the go. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U laptop is available on Amazon at Rs. 31,950.