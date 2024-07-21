 Amazon Sale 2024: Get best deals on Bajaj, Hindware, Crompton Air Coolers with up to 60% discount | Home Appliances News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Looking for discounts on air coolers? Explore top deals from Bajaj, Hindware, Crompton and more to find your ideal cooling solution at reduced prices.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 1 Year Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White
(27,853)
Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 65 L Air Cooler, Standard, Grey And Black
(203)
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function
(16,063)
₹11,450 ₹18,200
Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2024 continues to offer substantial discounts on a variety of categories including mobile phones, laptops, water purifiers and air coolers. If Delhi's heat is annoying you then it is the best time to upgrade to an affordable Air Cooler for a comfortable and cool home environment. Whether you are looking for a desert, personal, or tower cooler, this sale provides an opportunity to find a cooling solution for your space at reduced prices. Explore today's deals to find options that keep your space cool during the season. This event offers a chance to upgrade your home cooling solutions affordably.

Here are some of the top air coolers deals available during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024:

 

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler

B09R3QNGW5-1

The Bajaj PX97 Torque personal air cooler is available for Rs. 5,999 during the Amazon Sale 2024. This cooler features Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology Pads that prevent bacteria and enhance hygiene. Its hexagonal cooling media improves efficiency while conserving water. The cooler includes Turbo Fan Technology for better air circulation, and adjustable airflow with three-speed settings. It also has castor wheels for easy mobility and vertical auto-swing for even air distribution.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Top home security cameras from Xiaomi, Philips, TP-Link with up to 80% discount

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38L Personal Air Cooler

B0CTKPSW1C-2

Priced at Rs. 5,399, the Hindware Frostwave air cooler offers efficient cooling with its 12-inch fan blade and low-maintenance honeycomb pads. It includes a water level indicator to monitor water supply and castor wheels for easy movement. This cooler is discounted by up to 58% during the Prime Day sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at 16,909

3. Bajaj DMH 115 Litre Desert Air Cooler

B0CTHR8LPD-3

The Bajaj DMH 115-liter desert air cooler, available for Rs. 12,999, features a DuraMarine Pump with a three-year warranty for reliable performance. Equipped with Hexacool and TurboFan Technology, this cooler provides effective cooling. It is inverter compatible and includes an ice chamber for additional cooling. It is discounted by 32% during the Amazon Prime sale.

4. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler

B00KILRR9S-4

This air cooler, priced at Rs. 7,499 during the Prime sale 2024, is suitable for rooms up to 700 sq. ft. It includes a 65-liter reservoir, high air delivery, and a 45 ft. air throw. The cooler features three-speed levels and a remote control. Additional features include an anti-bacterial tank, low-noise operation, an aroma chamber, and a shockproof body.

Also read: Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more

5. Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litre Desert Air Cooler

B0BSQ6HSMT-5

Available for Rs. 11,450, the Crompton Ozone Royale air cooler is designed for large spaces. It has a 75-liter capacity, easy-to-clean ice chamber, and high-density honeycomb pads for efficient cooling. The cooler features an Everlast Pump for durability and includes humidity control, auto fill, and drain functions. This model is discounted by 37% during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.

These deals offer a chance to upgrade cooling solutions at lower prices.

