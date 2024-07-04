Best QLED TVs with 120 Hz screen under 65,000 from OnePlus, Hisense, TCL and more

Products included in this article OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black) (289) Buy now

QLED TVs with 120Hz refresh rate have become more accessible due to gradual price reductions over time. Nowadays, you can find QLED TVs for as low as ₹30,000, which offers great value, especially considering the level of blacks you can achieve with them. That said, many buyers now seek TVs with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to use with gaming consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Therefore, we have curated a list of five reliable TVs under ₹65,000 that provide excellent blacks and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Read on.

1. OnePlus Q2 Pro 65" 4K Ultra HD QLED TV

Originally priced at ₹99,000 at launch, this TV has seen a significant price drop and is currently available for ₹64,999 after applying a ₹5,000 coupon. For this price, this QLED TV should be your top choice, especially considering its 120 local dimming zones, which provide deep blacks and minimal light bleed. Additionally, it features 70W speakers for an immersive sound experience, eliminating the need for a soundbar. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and runs on Google TV, making it a pleasure to use.

2. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black)

Another sensible buy, considering TCL's reliability, is this model priced under ₹45,000. It supports 120Hz and comes in a 55-inch screen size, which may be better suited for rooms that cannot accommodate a 65-inch screen. Additionally, it features Google TV, making it easy and quick to use. It supports most HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10. For the speakers, you get ONKYO's 2.1 channel 35W speakers.

3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO

Hisense may not be a household name in India, but the brand has been launching multiple value-for-money models that are worth considering. This model, in particular, has a large 65-inch screen and supports a 240Hz refresh rate. It is ideal for console gaming, as it supports FreeSync Premium, ALLM, and VRR. It also has 49 Watts output in a 2.1 channel configuration with a subwoofer. It is a 10-bit panel and supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and HDR10+.

4. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65A7K (Black)

If your budget is strictly under ₹50,000, this model by Hisense could be a great option for your home entertainment needs. It has a large 65-inch screen, support for 120Hz, and powerful 61W speakers. Additionally, it is a 10-bit panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It runs on Google TV and includes features like ALLM, VRR, MEMC, and more.