LG 2024 soundbar range launched at 29,990 for high-quality TV audio: 5 new models, features and more

LG launched five new models of 2024 soundbars which are designed to provide an immersive sound experience when connected with LG’s premium range QLED and QNED TVs.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 09:08 IST
Know about the latest LG 2024 soundbars and their unique features. (LG)

LG, the South Korean-based tech company has launched its latest range of soundbars to enhance the home entertainment experience. The new soundbars include 5 new models: SQ75TR, SG10Y, SQ70TY, S77TY and S65TR that are crafted to pair with their QLED and QNED LG TV range. All the models include unique features, and the ability to provide rich and high-bass sound which was showcased during the audio demo at the launch event. Know more about the latest LG soundbars and what features they include. 

LG 2024 soundbars models and features. 

All the new LG soundbars come with several unique features such as WOW Synergy, WOW interface, AI Room Calibration, and much more to provide users with an immersive audio experience. The company highlighted a feature called “LG Triple Level Spatial” which enables the software to transform the audio channels and create a three-dimensional soundscape. These speakers are equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for audio and voice clarity, giving users a theatre-like experience at home. During the launch, Young Hwan Jung, Director of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India, said, “Our new range of soundbars represents a significant leap forward in audio technology, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.” 

Also read: LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at Rs.35000

Additionally, the LG 2024 soundbars include AI Room Calibration that has the ability to analyse the environment and it automatically adjusts the settings of audio to maintain a balanced sound experience in the room. The WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, and WOWCAST will be found in the premium range of the 2024 soundbar with models such as  SG10TY which is integrated with LG's premium OLED TVs. On the other hand, the S70TY soundbar model can be connected to LG's QNED TVs. This model provides a direct

Also read: Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]

Attachment to the TV with the help of newly designed brackets. This new way of connectivity reduces the hassle of drilling the fall for installations. 

LG 2024 soundbar models price

The LG 2024 soundbars models come at a starting price of Rs.29990 in India. The soundbar will be available to purchase in online stores, LG.com, and offline retail stores by this month.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 09:08 IST
