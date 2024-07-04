OnePlus Nord 4 India launch date, specs, design tipped: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Oneplus is very secretive in terms of announcing its upcoming Nord 4 smartphone. Anticipations about the smartphone have been growing with creators and media professionals sharing the “OnePlus Summer Event” invite on social media platforms. Tipsters and experts are speculating that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be announced at the mentioned event which is scheduled for July 16, 2024, and it will take place in Milan, Italy. After the invite went official, tipsters on the internet have started sharing the leaked specs of the Nord 4, so know what's coming ahead of launch.

OnePlus Nord 4 launch date, specs, features, and more

The OnePlus Nord 4 is speculated to be announced on July 16 globally at the “OnePlus Summer Event.” The smartphone is expected to get upgraded specifications and a whole new design with a metallic body. In a recent instance, a tipster leaked images of the smartphone, showcasing the newly-designed camera module and a fresh design. Apart from the images, specifications of the Nord 4 were also tipped ahead of the official launch.

According to Sanju Choudhary's X post, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2150nits peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The Nord 4 will likely feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera. It may also include a 16MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will likely be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Furthermore, it may also offer 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IR blaster. Alongside Nord 4, OnePlus may also launch the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R.

OnePlus Nord 4 price (Expected)

Based on leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be announced at a starting price of 31999. However, it is a rumoured price and the official details will be revealed by OnePlus during the speculated July 16 event.

