 Mumbai Expo 2024: Yale unveils new smart home security AI cameras and video doorbell
Yale unveiled its latest smart home solutions at Smart Home Expo 2024 in Mumbai, showcasing enhanced security features in cameras and video doorbells.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 14:48 IST
Yale unveils new smart home security AI cameras and video doorbell
Yale showcases latest smart home innovations promising enhanced security and seamless integration at Smart Home Expo 2024. (Yale)

Yale, renowned for its smart home solutions under Assa Abloy, unveiled its latest innovations at the Smart Home Expo 2024 held at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. The brand showcased innovative products including the Yale Smart Indoor Camera, Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, and Yale Smart Video Doorbell, designed to bolster security and seamlessly integrate into the modern smart home ecosystem.

Yale Smart Video Doorbell: Features and Functionality

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell boasts a crystal-clear 1080p Full HD image with an expansive 154-degree field of view. Instant alerts notify homeowners in real time upon motion detection or when visitors ring the doorbell. Featuring two-way audio communication, live viewing, and night vision capabilities, it enables continuous monitoring through the Yale Home app. Moreover, it effortlessly syncs with other Yale smart devices, facilitating convenient door unlocking via the app when deemed secure.

Also read: Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works

Yale Smart Cameras

For easy installation, operation, and remote control, the Yale Smart Indoor Camera and Yale Smart Outdoor Camera shine. Equipped with advanced AI technology, they detect human presence, offer customizable monitoring zones, and enable scheduling for tailored security coverage. Integration with voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, along with the Yale Smart Security Ecosystem, is facilitated through the Yale Home app.

Also read: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager' tool for content creators- Details

Yale Smart Indoor Camera

The Yale Smart Indoor Camera provides a reliable solution for pet owners and parents, delivering a crisp 1080p Full HD image, live viewing, motion-triggered recordings, two-way audio communication, night vision, detailed notifications, and compatibility with leading voice assistants.

Also read: Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard launched along with iPad 2024 series- Check out features, specs and more

Meanwhile, the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera offers comprehensive surveillance with features including a high-definition 1080p image, an expansive field of view, enhanced color night vision, motion-triggered recordings, two-way audio communication, and a motion-triggered spotlight.

First Published Date: 08 May, 14:47 IST
