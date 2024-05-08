 Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works

Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works

Google brings Android's Circle to Search feature to iPhones via a new Lens shortcut, offering quick search capabilities previously exclusive to Android.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 12:46 IST
Icon
iPhone hacked? 5 ‘red flags’ that you should not ignore
Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works
1/5 1. Battery drain and heating up issues - One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Increased mobile data usage - You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourself low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Unknown apps - If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them. (Unsplash)
Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works
4/5 4. iPhone slowdown- If your iPhone performance has recently taken a hit, you can't load webpages properly, or you have to keep restarting your phone to make it run faster, then the device may have been compromised by malicious software that is running in the background. (Unsplash)
Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works
5/5 5. Apps on iPhone frequently stop working - If well-known apps that you regularly use, like WhatsApp, or Instagram have begun to freeze, stop responding or simply exit without an explanation, your iPhone may have run out of memory because of malicious software that may be using up your its resources. (Unsplash)
Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works
icon View all Images
Google has brought Android's Circle to Search feature to iPhones via a new Lens shortcut.

Google has rolled out a nifty trick for iPhone users, bringing Android's Circle to Search feature to any iOS device with a simple shortcut. This move harnesses the power of Google Lens and iOS Shortcuts, making it possible for iPhone users to enjoy the same functionality previously exclusive to Android.

Circle to Search: Android Feature Now on iPhones

Circle to Search, initially introduced for Android earlier this year, allows users to take a screenshot and select specific items for a quick search. While Google has highlighted that Circle to Search differs from Google Lens primarily in accessibility, as it's universally available on Android devices with a simple long-press, both features share the same search and OCR technology. However, Circle to Search stands out for its capability to circle or lasso items for selection instead of merely tapping, 9to5Google reported

Also read: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is developing a ‘Media Manager' tool for content creators- Details

“Search Your Screenshot" Option

For iPhone users, the process is now streamlined with a new shortcut. By using the "Search your screenshot" option in the Google app, users can activate this feature swiftly. This shortcut can be easily accessed through the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro. But fret not if you're not rocking the latest model; thanks to the Back Tap gesture, this functionality is available on all modern iPhones. By configuring the Back Tap feature in Settings > Accessibility > Touch, users can double or triple tap the back of their device to initiate the shortcut.

Also read: Meta to expand AI image generation offerings for ads

Streamlined User Experience with Google Lens

Once activated, the iPhone captures a screenshot of the current display and sends it to Google Lens for analysis. This allows users to swiftly copy text, translate, or conduct a visual search, with the option to include a text query. On the first run, users will need to select "Always Allow" to permit image sharing.

Also read: OpenAI Is Readying a Search Product to Rival Google, Perplexity

While Android's Circle to Search may offer a more tailored user experience, this Google Lens shortcut cleverly extends the visual search functionality to every iPhone, utilising native iOS features. It's a smart move by Google to bridge the gap between Android and iOS users, ensuring everyone can benefit from this handy feature.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 12:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window dark side of social media: how tiktok star ava majury was almost killed earning money online use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call chatgpt maker openai is developing a ‘media manager’ tool for content creators- details hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 8: Mystery Shop event offers big discounts on bundles
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today

Best Deals For You

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details
iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Geysers
10 best selling geysers: Havells, Crompton to V-Guard, here are the top picks for you
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets