Google brings AI-powered Circle to Search feature to iPhones - know how it works

Google has rolled out a nifty trick for iPhone users, bringing Android's Circle to Search feature to any iOS device with a simple shortcut. This move harnesses the power of Google Lens and iOS Shortcuts, making it possible for iPhone users to enjoy the same functionality previously exclusive to Android.

Circle to Search: Android Feature Now on iPhones

Circle to Search, initially introduced for Android earlier this year, allows users to take a screenshot and select specific items for a quick search. While Google has highlighted that Circle to Search differs from Google Lens primarily in accessibility, as it's universally available on Android devices with a simple long-press, both features share the same search and OCR technology. However, Circle to Search stands out for its capability to circle or lasso items for selection instead of merely tapping, 9to5Google reported.

“Search Your Screenshot" Option

For iPhone users, the process is now streamlined with a new shortcut. By using the "Search your screenshot" option in the Google app, users can activate this feature swiftly. This shortcut can be easily accessed through the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro. But fret not if you're not rocking the latest model; thanks to the Back Tap gesture, this functionality is available on all modern iPhones. By configuring the Back Tap feature in Settings > Accessibility > Touch, users can double or triple tap the back of their device to initiate the shortcut.

Streamlined User Experience with Google Lens

Once activated, the iPhone captures a screenshot of the current display and sends it to Google Lens for analysis. This allows users to swiftly copy text, translate, or conduct a visual search, with the option to include a text query. On the first run, users will need to select "Always Allow" to permit image sharing.

While Android's Circle to Search may offer a more tailored user experience, this Google Lens shortcut cleverly extends the visual search functionality to every iPhone, utilising native iOS features. It's a smart move by Google to bridge the gap between Android and iOS users, ensuring everyone can benefit from this handy feature.