RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

Amazon Sale 2024: Looking to upgrade your water RO filters? Discover top deals on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard, and other brands with discounts up to 50% off.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2024, 13:44 IST
Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
Prime Day Sale: Discover up to 50% off on top water purifiers from Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is underway, bringing significant discounts on essential home products, including water purifiers. The sale offers up to 50% off on top brands' water purifiers, alongside other significant discounts across multiple categories.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply 4.2/5 ₹ 5,399
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water 4.2/5 ₹ 9,499
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga 4.2/5 ₹ 9,999
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier 4.3/5 ₹ 12,999
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black 4.1/5 ₹ 9,019
Aqua D Pure offers an RO water purifier with an 80% discount. This model includes a taste adjuster for enhanced flavour and a copper infuser for added nourishment. It features a 12-litre capacity and automatic shut-off, ensuring efficient performance. Priced at Rs. 4455, it provides an 82% discount during the sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at 16,909

2. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT uses patented 3-in-1 active copper technology to infuse the right amount of copper into drinking water. It has a 10-stage purification process, including reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration, removing up to 99.9% of microbes and impurities. Available at Rs. 12,499, it is currently offered at a 43% discount.

3. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite features a high-efficiency filter that eliminates 99.97% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and odours. With a coverage area of up to 462 sq. ft, it includes app, Wi-Fi, and voice control for ease of use. During Prime Day, it is available at Rs. 9998, reflecting a 33% discount.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Top home security cameras from Xiaomi, Philips, TP-Link with up to 80% discount

4. HUL Pureit Black 10L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Black 10L Water Purifier offers a 60% water savings compared to standard RO purifiers. It infuses minerals like calcium and magnesium and provides UV sterilisation to eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful microorganisms. The smart sense indicator alerts users about filter replacement in advance. It is priced at Rs. 11,999 with a 46% discount.

Also read: Amazon sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on smart light bulbs from Havells, Philips, Crompton and more

5. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier comes with a 7-litre storage capacity and uses advanced RO+UV+UF technology. It is suitable for various water sources including borewell and municipal water. The purifier is available for Rs. 9,019, offering a substantial discount during the Prime Day sale.

Take advantage of these Prime Day deals to secure high-quality water purification systems and enhance your home's water safety and comfort.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 13:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets