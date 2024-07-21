 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more | Home Appliances News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Sale 2024: Want great deals on top vacuum cleaners? Discover huge discounts on Xiaomi, Haier, and more during the last day of the Prime Day sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2024, 15:04 IST
1/5 INALSA Vacuum Cleaner: It is a 15L 1400W vacuum cleaner with powerful Suction, high energy efficiency, and more. Amazon is offering a huge discount of 73 percent on this product. The original price of this vacuum cleaner is Rs.13995, but you can buy it for just Rs. 3800. (Amazon)
2/5 Philips PowerPro: There is a 21 percent discount available on this vacuum cleaner on Amazon. The original price of this product, as listed by Amazon is Rs.11995. But, you can buy it for Rs. 9499 after the discount. You can get another 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. (Amazon)
3/5 AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner: It is a 10L 1000W, Wet&Dry vacuum cleaner for home Use. Amazon is giving a straight discount of 42 percent on this vacuum cleaner. You can buy it for just Rs. 3499, however, the original price of this product is Rs. 5999. (Amazon)
4/5 ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO: It is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping, strong suction, smart app-enabled, Google Assistant & Alexa. You can get a huge discount of 69 percent on this robotic vacuum cleaner. The base price of this product is Rs.61900, but you can take it to your home for just Rs. 18900. (Amazon)
5/5 Eureka Forbes Supervac vacuum cleaner: You can buy this product from Amazon for just Rs. 5501 after a price drop of 45 percent. The original price of the Vaccum cleaner listed on Amazon is Rs.9999. You can additional discount of Rs. 500 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card for 12 months and above EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. (Amazon)
Prime Sale 2024: Save big on Xiaomi, Haier and other brands vacuum cleaners with up to 83% off. (Amazon)

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Self Emptying upto 60 days, Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum and Mop
₹41,900 ₹62,900
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is live, offering substantial savings on various products, including top vacuum cleaners. This 2-day event allows shoppers to explore deals across categories such as fashion, electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, and more. Prime members can enjoy same-day delivery, making it convenient to get their purchases quickly.

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Self Emptying upto 60 days, Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Lidar Navigation, Customized Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Low Pile Carpet, Vacuum and Mop 4.4/5 ₹ 41,900

Take advantage of this sale to simplify your cleaning tasks with top vacuum cleaners. These cleaners feature powerful suction, smart technology, and HEPA filters to effectively remove pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. They help maintain a dust-free home, and with the current discounts, securing a great deal is easy. Additionally, using ICICI debit and credit cards or SBI credit cards can provide further discounts and cashback options.

Here's Top 5 Deals on Vacuum Cleaners from Top Brands:

1. Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Home X10

B0D7W8WM5X-1

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses new-generation LDS laser navigation technology to map your home, even in hard-to-reach areas. With 4000 Pa suction power, it cleans floors thoroughly. The 2-in-1 vacuum-mop design and 5200mAh battery allow up to 240 minutes of continuous cleaning. It also features an automatic waste compartment and a dust bag. Available for Rs. 34,648 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Get best deals on Bajaj, Hindware, Crompton Air Coolers with up to 60% discount

2. Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner

B09SGB45BZ-2

Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a 350 ml water tank, 600 ml bin, strong suction, long-lasting battery, anti-fall technology, remote control, timer, edgy clean, silent mode, and auto-recharging system. This product is rated highly for its assistance and automatic functions, ideal for those with limited time for cleaning. Available for Rs. 16,362 at 29% off.

Also read: RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

3. ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

B0BVQP2L7W-3

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers versatile cleaning modes for different surfaces, controlled via an app and voice commands. It features auto carpet boost, anti-collision, and anti-dropping for protection. The cleaner includes side brushes and a mop and dust tank for thorough cleaning. Priced at Rs. 29,900 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

4. AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner

B0CJF2G4J5-4

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a 2-in-1 machine for dry and wet mop cleaning. It uses smart mapping and route planning for efficient navigation and includes anti-collision and anti-fall technology. It features an automatic suction system and can be controlled via an app and voice commands. Available for Rs. 30,990 during the sale.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale: Up to 69% discount on top 5 motorised office desks starting at 16,909

5. KENT Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

B077481D45-5

The KENT Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers a high-efficiency, 1200-watt motor with a blower function for removing dust and wet particles. It is lightweight and portable, with strong suction power and low noise operation. It includes rubberized wheels and various nozzles for comprehensive cleaning. Available for Rs. 6,109 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 15:04 IST
