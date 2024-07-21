Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is live, offering substantial savings on various products, including top vacuum cleaners. This 2-day event allows shoppers to explore deals across categories such as fashion, electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, and more. Prime members can enjoy same-day delivery, making it convenient to get their purchases quickly.

Take advantage of this sale to simplify your cleaning tasks with top vacuum cleaners. These cleaners feature powerful suction, smart technology, and HEPA filters to effectively remove pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris. They help maintain a dust-free home, and with the current discounts, securing a great deal is easy. Additionally, using ICICI debit and credit cards or SBI credit cards can provide further discounts and cashback options.

Here's Top 5 Deals on Vacuum Cleaners from Top Brands:

1. Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Home X10

The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses new-generation LDS laser navigation technology to map your home, even in hard-to-reach areas. With 4000 Pa suction power, it cleans floors thoroughly. The 2-in-1 vacuum-mop design and 5200mAh battery allow up to 240 minutes of continuous cleaning. It also features an automatic waste compartment and a dust bag. Available for Rs. 34,648 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

2. Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a 350 ml water tank, 600 ml bin, strong suction, long-lasting battery, anti-fall technology, remote control, timer, edgy clean, silent mode, and auto-recharging system. This product is rated highly for its assistance and automatic functions, ideal for those with limited time for cleaning. Available for Rs. 16,362 at 29% off.

3. ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers versatile cleaning modes for different surfaces, controlled via an app and voice commands. It features auto carpet boost, anti-collision, and anti-dropping for protection. The cleaner includes side brushes and a mop and dust tank for thorough cleaning. Priced at Rs. 29,900 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

4. AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a 2-in-1 machine for dry and wet mop cleaning. It uses smart mapping and route planning for efficient navigation and includes anti-collision and anti-fall technology. It features an automatic suction system and can be controlled via an app and voice commands. Available for Rs. 30,990 during the sale.

5. KENT Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The KENT Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers a high-efficiency, 1200-watt motor with a blower function for removing dust and wet particles. It is lightweight and portable, with strong suction power and low noise operation. It includes rubberized wheels and various nozzles for comprehensive cleaning. Available for Rs. 6,109 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.