 Boat Stone Lumos review: A high-bass Bluetooth speaker with LED projections at Rs.6999
By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 16:11 IST
Check out the in-depth review of the newly launched Boat Stone Lumos.

Boat Stone Lumos review: What are the major requirements of a party-style Bluetooth speaker? Many will agree to the fact that a speaker must have a high-bass sound, epic sound quality, customisation features, and most importantly some vibe-setting lights. But, nowadays having a full combo in one device is not easy to find in the mid-range or the budget category. However, What if I tell you, you can find all these things in one speaker? Yes, Boat has launched a new party-packed Bluetooth speaker called Stone Lumos which comes with an LED projector with several different lighting options, a deep bass high-quality sound, and much more.

I have been using the Boat Stone Lumos for about a week now to test its sound quality, app support, bass, and other features. To my surprise, the speakers offer exceptional performance and set the right mood for partying or listening to simple slow music. Check out this in-depth review to know more about the Boat Stone Lumos

Boat Stone Lumos review: Design and build

The Boat Stone Lumos comes with an LED projection show with different colours and modes.
The Boat Stone Lumos has a very aesthetic and stylish design, making it perfect for blending the device with your home decor. Additionally, the speakers are quite compact. I will not say the speakers are big in size but it seems right and weighs 2 kilograms which is quite lightweight to move around places. It also supports a carry handle so you can always change its placement for better sound spread. The most attractive part of the Boat Stone Lumos was its LED projection show which is placed right at the top of the speaker and instantly changes the colour of a dark room to 7 different shades and modes.

Alongside the projection light, the speaker also features volume, play pause, light adjustment, call, and other buttons. On the back, you'll find the connectivity AUX and USB port. While the entire build of the speakers is plastic, it has received an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance. Overall the Boat Stone Lumos looks pleasing and compact so users can carry them anywhere they want.

Boat Stone Lumos review: Sound quality and features

The Boat Stone Lumos comes with dual EQ modes and app support.
When it comes to sound quality, the Boat Stone Lumos promises to deliver 60W “Boat Signature Sound” which enables the speaker to provide immersive sound. Well, during my time of usage, the speakers performed exceptionally well and provided great precision in sound with detailed clarity in voice, tones, and music. I enjoyed several music genres, from pop, romantic, to high-bass Punjabi music, and it delivered what was expected. I enjoyed listening to music from Diljit Dosanjh, Nucleya, Dua Lipa, Anuv Jain, and more artists. Additionally, if you like EDMs then these speakers are perfect for a home party setting with amazing LED lighting and sound.

Apart from the sound the Boat Stone Lumos also come with app support called Boat Hearables which enables users to customise their sound preferences. Within the app, users can find dual EQ modes where the speakers can be set to balanced or deep bass mode. The deep mode works well for pop, EDMs, and Punjabi beats. At the same time, the balanced mode is perfect for your normal listening sessions. Furthermore, with the app, you can also customise the LED light setting with different colour combinations and modes such as static or rhythm.

In terms of connectivity, the Stone Lumos support Bluetooth version 5.3 which provides an uninterrupted sound and quick pairing experience. Even when the connected device was put in different rooms the speakers worked well within the 10-metre range and anything beyond that affected the sound quality. However, it does not support Aura-cast functionality.

Overall, during my time of usage, I did not experience any distorted sound and the music was crystal clear when I kept it on full volume. Therefore, the Boat Stone Lumos are definitely a hit for me in terms of sound quality experience.

Boat Stone Lumos review: Battery

The Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 4400mAh battery.
The Boat Stone Lumos is powered by a 4400mAh battery which claims to offer 9 hours of uninterrupted music. While I did not play the music the entire day, I played for about an hour every day and it has been about 6 to 7 days and I did not get to charge the device. When the speaker was at 28 percent, I finally kept it on charging and it took more than 2 and a half hours to fully charge the battery to 100 percent.

Boat Stone Lumos review: Verdict

The Boat Stone Lumos were quite impressive at just Rs.6999. The sound quality and bass were promising. The design and LED light on the top were a cherry on top, making the overall experience enjoyable. It was my first Bluetooth speaker in the price range and I thoroughly enjoyed listening to music on this device. Therefore, if you are looking for a speaker which blends well with personal or party usage, the Boat Stone Lumos is the right choice within the given price range.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 6,999/-
Product Name
Stone Lumos
Brand Name
Boat
Pros
  • LED Projection
  • Good Bass
  • Impressive sound quality
Cons
  • Slightly heavy
Specifications
  • Drivers
    2mm
  • Battery
    4400mAh
  • Bluetooth version
    5.3
  • Protection
    IPX4 rating

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 16:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets