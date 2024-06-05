 Split ACs vs Portable ACs: 5 best AC models from Voltas, Godrej and others to beat summers | Home Appliances News
Split ACs vs Portable ACs: 5 best AC models from Voltas, Godrej and others to beat summers

Check out the top options for portable ACs and split ACs to beat the summer heat available at an economical price on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 12:31 IST
Split ACs vs Portable ACs:  5 best AC models from Voltas, Godrej and others to beat summers
Portable ACs vs Split ACs, check out the top 5 AC options. (PEXELS)

The month of June has begun and several parts of India are still experiencing major heat waves. The increasing temperature comes with a lot of health problems with heat strokes being most common these days. Therefore, it is advised to stay indoors and avoid stepping out after 12 PM. However, if you are looking for an instant relief solution from the heat, you can invest in a good Split AC which will keep your surroundings cool. However, if you do not want to spend much on ACs, then you can also opt for portable ACs.

What are Portable ACs?

Portable ACs are the most flexible cooling options as it is easily movable from one place to another. These ACs are also considered mini coolers due to their way of working as they extract the room's air and convert it into cooler air which helps keep the surroundings at an acceptable temperature. Portable ACs are the most affordable option as the Split Acs come at a very hefty price range.

Pros and Cons of Portable ACs

Pros:

  • Portable AC does not require installation, therefor you are saving money and GST.
  • It gives flexibility to switch between different rooms due to its rotating wheels.
  • It is highly cost-effective in comparison to split ACs.
  • Portable AC can be easily stored when they are not in use such as during the winters.

Cons:

  • It does not work to cool down the room temperature and requires users to keep it closer to enjoy its benefits.
  • It produces a noise like a big cooler which may be uncomfortable for many individuals.
  • Users have to frequently fill the water tank with cool water for maximum results.

Split AC vs Portable AC: 5 Best AC models to buy in India

  1. Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC: It is a 1.5-ton AC which is suitable for a room of up to 150 sq. ft. It is equipped with an inverter compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It offers 4 cooling modes which can be adjusted via the remote control. Its features include a dust filter, Antimicrobial Protection, Anti-Corrosive Coating, LED Display, Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo, Adjustable Cooling, and more.
2. Portable ‎Air cooler: It is a mini air cooler that works well within the set cooling distance. It can store up to 600ML of cold water that continuously keeps spraying for 2.5 hours. It offers 3 wind speeds: High, medium and low. Additionally, it provides instant relief from heat and is priced way less than a split AC. To use the cooler, users will have to connect the adapter and Type-C cable to connect the AIR COOLER and plug it into the socket.

3. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC: It is a 5-in-1 Convertible Split AC with an inverter compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load which also helps save energy. The AC comes with a special sense technology which uses a sensor in the remote to sense the temperature around you and control the air conditioner.

4. GLORIAL Personal Air Cooler: It is an air humidifier and an air cooler which spreads cool air and sprays water for up to 12 hours. It offers adjustable wind speeds and automatic timing. It can be used by connecting the USB cable to the devices that support a USB port.

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: This AC also comes with an Inverter compressor which automatically adjusts power consumption. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 160 square feet and offers features such as a clean Air Filter + PM 2.5 Air Filter, 4m Long Air Throw, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, and more.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 12:28 IST
