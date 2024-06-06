 Best AC models to buy in 2024 from top 5 air conditioner brands in India- Lloyd, Blue Star, Voltas and more | Tech News
Best AC models to buy in 2024 from top 5 air conditioner brands in India- Lloyd, Blue Star, Voltas and more

Best AC models to buy in 2024 from top brands in India: Looking for the best AC in India? Check out our list of top picks from leading brands for efficient cooling and energy savings during scorching summer days.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jun 06 2024, 18:54 IST
Best AC models to buy in 2024 from top 5 air conditioner brands in India
Top 5 AC brands in India- Discover top air conditioners from leading brands in India for a cooler and comfortable summer. (Samsung)

As temperatures rise in June, having a reliable air conditioner becomes essential for maintaining indoor comfort. With numerous options on the market, selecting the right AC can be challenging. To aid in your decision-making, here is a list of top air conditioners from the five best-selling brands in India for June 2024. This guide covers various priorities such as energy efficiency, cooling performance, and advanced features to help you find the ideal AC for a comfortable home during the summer months.

List of Best Selling Products

Air conditioners also function as dehumidifiers, enhancing indoor comfort and promoting better health. With many brands available, choosing the right one can be difficult.

How to choose the right AC model for your home and things to keep in mind

For many, a split AC unit is the ideal solution. But with a variety of options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Here's a breakdown of key factors to consider for Indian households:

Room size and climate:Measure your room size! Remember, hotter and more humid cities like Mumbai will likely require a higher capacity AC compared to cooler regions. AC tonnage reflects its cooling capacity. Typically, a 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms under 120 sq. ft., while a 1.5-ton AC tackles spaces of 150 sq. ft. and above.

Energy Efficiency Takes Center Stage:

Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs are the new standard. They use less energy than fixed-speed models, providing superior cooling control and lowering electricity bills. Consider dual or triple inverter models for even greater efficiency.

Star Power Savings: Look for ACs with high Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star ratings (ideally 3-star or 5-star). These translate to significant power savings compared to lower-rated models.

Noise Level: Split ACs are generally quieter than window ACs. If noise is a concern, prioritize models with low noise levels or advanced noise reduction features.

Installation Considerations: Ensure you have enough space for both the indoor and outdoor units. If space is limited, consider a smaller AC or a window AC.

Warranty: Opt for ACs with extended warranties (up to 10 years) on critical components like compressors and PCBs. This offers peace of mind and potentially lower maintenance costs.

Smart ACs: Consider models with Wi-Fi connectivity, dedicated apps, or remote control for added convenience.

Find the right balance between features and efficiency that fits your budget. High-end models with advanced features might be pricier upfront but offer better performance and long-term savings.

Here is a compilation of highly rated ACs from leading brands in India, available on Amazon:

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

B0CZXB4P83-1

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms. With inverter technology, it adjusts the compressor speed to maintain the desired temperature, saving energy. This AC has a 3-star energy rating, balancing cooling performance with electricity consumption. It includes features like self-cleaning to prevent harmful microorganism growth, sleep mode, turbo mode for quick cooling, and a hidden LED display.

2. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

B0BW9LCFRH-2

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3-Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC is suitable for small rooms. With a unique 5 in 1 mode, it offers different cooling options such as cool mode, fan mode, dry mode, and energy-saving mode. The inverter technology ensures precise cooling and energy savings. Additional features include sleep mode, auto-restart function, and anti-bacterial filters.

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

B0BQR2491B-3

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC is designed for small to medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology adjusts compressor speed based on room temperature, leading to lower energy consumption. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances cooling performance and efficiency. Features include sleep mode, auto-restart function, and anti-bacterial filters.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

B0CSG14M2C-4

The LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is suitable for medium to large rooms. The DUAL Inverter compressor technology ensures faster cooling with reduced noise. This AC has a 5-star energy rating for excellent energy efficiency. It includes Ocean Black Fin for protection against dust and chemicals, Smart Diagnosis through the LG SmartThinQ app, active energy control, and sleep mode.

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRQD9Y92-5

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms. It features an advanced digital inverter compressor that adjusts speed according to cooling needs, reducing energy wastage. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures high energy efficiency. This AC includes Triple Protection Plus technology to prevent overloads and overheating, an anti-corrosive coating, and various energy-saving features.
 

