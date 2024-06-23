 Top 5 smart door locks: Enhance home security with advanced access features and remote control | Home Appliances News
Smart door locks enhance home security with features like fingerprint recognition, Wi-Fi connectivity, and remote access. Here are the top 5 smart door locks.

Jun 23 2024
Top 5 smart door locks
Smart door locks provide enhanced home security with features like fingerprint recognition, remote access, and multiple entry options. (Yale)

Smart door locks offer an effective way to enhance home security without requiring physical keys. These locks can be accessed through a security code or a key, ensuring that only authorised individuals can enter.

Product Ratings Price
Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)… 4.1/5 ₹ 13,999
QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | Pincode| RFID Access Card | Bluetooth Mobile App | Mechanical Key | OTP Access | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Black) 4.4/5 ₹ 16,990
Godrej Catus Touch Plus Smart Door Lock I 4 in 1 Access I Fingerprint I RFID I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I Champagne Gold Finish 4.5/5 ₹ 11,994
LAVNA Smart Digital Door Lock with Fingerprint, Bluetooth + WiFi, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA24 Black) (Camera) 4.4/5 ₹ 12,290

Many smart locks include fingerprint recognition, allowing easy access for family members and children who might forget the security code. Additional features include biometric readers, voice recognition, and connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These locks can send access alerts, be locked or unlocked remotely, and more. Smart door locks have simplified home safety, reducing the need for multiple keys and the concerns associated with lost keys. Here is a detailed overview of the top 8 smart door locks, highlighting their specifications, key features, and technology support.

Also read: Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

1. Yale YDME 100 NxT

B08YRRD6TX-1

The YDME 100 NxT offers various access options: fingerprint, pin code, RFID card, and manual key. It supports left-hand and right-hand configurations and door thicknesses from 35 mm to 65 mm. The lock includes a low battery alarm and an emergency power supply terminal. It also provides a warning alert for forced entry attempts or incorrect access inputs. Powered by 4 AA batteries, it retains all credentials and settings during battery changes.

2. Godrej Smart Locks

B08YRRD6TX-2

Godrej's smart lock for wooden doors features an enhanced PIN code system and an anti-theft alarm that activates after three failed attempts. It is designed to complement the appearance of the door. Customers appreciate its quality, convenience, and three-year warranty.

Also read: Toshiba launches C350NP smart Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos: Check price, features and more

3. QUBO Smart Door Lock Ultra

B09M8QS88Y-3

The QUBO smart door lock offers five unlocking methods: fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth mobile app, RFID access card, and emergency keys. It supports up to 50 fingerprints and includes 2 RFID access cards. Activities are monitored through the BLE Qubo Mobile App. Additional features include a temporary access code, two-layer authentication, and alerts for low battery and wrong password attempts.

4. Godrej Catus Connect Smart Door Lock

B0C2TR675T-4

This lock includes 360° fingerprint recognition, allowing up to 99 registered fingerprints from any angle. It also supports up to 99 unique pins and RFID cards. Remote access is available via a mobile app, and it includes an OTP feature for one-time passwords and a one-touch privacy mode.

Also read: Haier India unveils graphite series smart refrigerators with matte finish doors: Check price, features and more

5. Lavna Smart Digital Door Lock

B0CTHPNRKN-5

The Lavna smart door lock features a fingerprint sensor, PIN, RFID scanner, OTP authentication, and an embedded camera for observing visitors before granting access. This lock aims to provide comprehensive home security.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets