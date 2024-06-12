 Haier India unveils graphite series smart refrigerators with matte finish doors: Check price, features and more | Home Appliances News
Haier India unveils graphite series smart refrigerators with matte finish doors: Check price, features and more

Haier introduces Graphite series refrigerators in India, featuring matte finish steel doors and smart technology for enhanced convenience and freshness.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 12 2024, 13:56 IST
Haier India unveils graphite series smart refrigerators with matte finish doors
Haier unveils Graphite series refrigerators in India, offering sleek design, smart features, and durability for modern homes. (Haier)

Haier India has launched its latest Graphite series in the Indian market, unveiling a premium line of steel door refrigerators aimed at enhancing the look of contemporary Indian homes. The series, spanning capacities from 205 to 602 litres, caters to a variety of storage needs, ensuring suitability for every household across the nation. Featuring a sleek matte finish, these refrigerators come in different configurations, including Direct Cool, top-mounted, bottom-mounted, 2-door side-by-side, and 3-door side-by-side models.

Haier Graphite Series Refrigerators: Design and Smart Features

A standout addition to the lineup is Haier's innovative 3-door Wi-Fi Convertible Side by Side Refrigerators, introducing the matte finish alongside the ability to convert the freezer section into a fridge through the HaiSmart App.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, stated: “At Haier, we aim to provide customer-focused solutions that enhance daily life. Our goal is to introduce high-quality products supported by thorough research, advanced technologies, and efficient manufacturing. The launch of the Graphite Series reflects our dedication to innovation and design, meeting our customers' evolving needs.”

Advanced Technology for Efficiency and Freshness

In terms of features, the series boasts Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators, allowing users to control their appliances remotely. The Turbo Icing feature ensures rapid cooling and freezing, preserving food freshness. Bottom-mounted models come with a 1-Hour icing feature for quick access to chilled beverages and frozen items.

Haier's advanced Triple Inverter Technology enhances energy efficiency and reduces noise, while the Dual Fan Technology maintains freshness by circulating multiple airflows. The smart display facilitates easy temperature adjustments, and the 'connect home inverter' feature ensures continuous cooling during power cuts.

Moreover, the refrigerators offer stabiliser-free operation, safeguarding against voltage fluctuations and enhancing durability. Equipped with Deo Fresh Technology, they provide 360° cooling, keeping odours and impurities at bay for up to 21 days, ensuring vegetables and fruits stay fresh and crisp.

Haier Graphite Series Refrigerators: Price, Availability and Warranty

The Haier Graphite series is available through offline and online retail channels, with prices starting at Rs. 24,690. The side-by-side range begins at Rs. 1,13,990, with Haier India offering a 2-year product and a 10-year compressor warranty on all models.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 13:55 IST
