 Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list

Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list

Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: In search of smart work-from-home tool? Here are the top 5 picks that will get your job done.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 12:20 IST
Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list
Check out the list of Top 5 smart work-from-home tools. (Amazon)

Products included in this article

21% OFF
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black
(17,387)
₹745 ₹955
Buy now

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home culture has become a new normal for several companies around the world. While we all have adjusted to the work setup, it is still a struggle to manage work due to a lack of office tools. Therefore, to help make your work from home setup cool and efficient, we have found five smart products that will help you work without any hassle. While smart home products could be expensive, we have listed budget-friendly options to consider, check the list to know more.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black 3.9/5 ₹ 745

Also read: 5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more

5 smart work-from-home essentials

  1. HomeMate Wi-Fi Smart IR Control Hub: Since we have shifted to a work from home set-up, many of us have access to smart home appliances, however managing these appliances could be a hassle as everything works with different sets of remote controls. Therefore, with HomeMate Wi-Fi Smart IR Control Hub, you can manage all your smart home appliances with this one device via the smartphone IR app or it can also be connected to Amazon Alexa.
B07N2WFGKZ-1

Also read: Top 5 smart door locks: Enhance home security with advanced access features and remote control

2. Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock: The Echo Dot is a smart speaker which can manage several tasks based on the user's voice responses. You can easily place the Echo Dot at your workstation as a voice assistant and it also displays time. It can be used to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, AC, water motors and more smart home gadgets via voice commands.

B085M5R82K-2

3. Logitech C920e HD 1080p webcam: Are you someone who attends several meetings in a day? Then a webcam is a very essential work from home tool for video-based collaboration. The webcam also comes with dual integrated omnidirectional mics that precisely capture audio. It is also equipped with built-in HD autofocus for a clear view.

B08CS18WVP-3

Also read: Mumbai Expo 2024: Yale unveils new smart home security AI cameras and video doorbell

4. Amazon Basics Capacitive Stylus Pen: Juggling between several Android and iOS devices will now get easier with Amazon Basics Capacitive Stylus Pen. The S-pen is easily compatible with several touchscreen gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, PCs, digital readers and more. This tool will make your job fun and easy without any unwanted hassle.

B09SPRGZDL-4

5. Logitech H111 Wired On-Ear Headphones: Another work from home meeting essential is an ANC featuring headphones that will help you pay attention to what other attendees are saying without any background noise. It also supports a rotating microphone which will deliver your voice clearly.

B00Y4ORQ46-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 12:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series
Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand
Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets