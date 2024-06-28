Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list

Products included in this article 21% OFF 21% OFF Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black (17,387) Buy now

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home culture has become a new normal for several companies around the world. While we all have adjusted to the work setup, it is still a struggle to manage work due to a lack of office tools. Therefore, to help make your work from home setup cool and efficient, we have found five smart products that will help you work without any hassle. While smart home products could be expensive, we have listed budget-friendly options to consider, check the list to know more.

5 smart work-from-home essentials

HomeMate Wi-Fi Smart IR Control Hub: Since we have shifted to a work from home set-up, many of us have access to smart home appliances, however managing these appliances could be a hassle as everything works with different sets of remote controls. Therefore, with HomeMate Wi-Fi Smart IR Control Hub, you can manage all your smart home appliances with this one device via the smartphone IR app or it can also be connected to Amazon Alexa.

2. Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock: The Echo Dot is a smart speaker which can manage several tasks based on the user's voice responses. You can easily place the Echo Dot at your workstation as a voice assistant and it also displays time. It can be used to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, AC, water motors and more smart home gadgets via voice commands.

3. Logitech C920e HD 1080p webcam: Are you someone who attends several meetings in a day? Then a webcam is a very essential work from home tool for video-based collaboration. The webcam also comes with dual integrated omnidirectional mics that precisely capture audio. It is also equipped with built-in HD autofocus for a clear view.

4. Amazon Basics Capacitive Stylus Pen: Juggling between several Android and iOS devices will now get easier with Amazon Basics Capacitive Stylus Pen. The S-pen is easily compatible with several touchscreen gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, PCs, digital readers and more. This tool will make your job fun and easy without any unwanted hassle.

5. Logitech H111 Wired On-Ear Headphones: Another work from home meeting essential is an ANC featuring headphones that will help you pay attention to what other attendees are saying without any background noise. It also supports a rotating microphone which will deliver your voice clearly.

