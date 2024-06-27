Best BLDC fans in India with remote control: Smart BLDC fans are all the rage nowadays and represent a significant shift in smart home trends. Smart BLDC fan brands like atomberg, Orient, Havells and Polycab are coming up with unique smart fan models at attractive prices. BLDC fans not only saves power but it also offers remote control along with voice assistant support. Not to forget, BLDC fans offer the same performance even when they are powered by an inverter or DG power backup.

First, it was our TVs, air conditioners, and fridges, and gradually, a slew of IoT and quality-of-life features have trickled down to fans as well. This means more and more homeowners are starting to invest in smart BLDC fans for their convenience, electricity savings, and features.

With this growing category in mind, we have prepared a list of five such fans under ₹15,000, in which you can invest your hard-earned money. Keep in mind that this list is in no particular order, so you can pick and choose according to your preference. Here are the 5 best BLDC fans in India that you can buy.

Orient Aeroslim with IoT, Remote & Underlight BLDC PRO Smart Ceiling Fan

If you are looking for a fan that makes minimal noise, has IoT features like control using smart voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, and even your phone, the Orient Aeroslim BLDC Pro fan can be a great addition to your home. It comes in multiple shades such as Champagne Brown, Flame Gold, Marble White, and White, allowing you to choose a colour that suits your home interiors. Additionally, it comes with a three-year warranty, providing peace of mind for maintenance. It also includes a smart remote for easy control and an underlight adjustable in three brightness levels.

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

This is another excellent option for your home with a range of standout features, including IoT smart home capabilities, a smart IR remote, a five-star energy rating, and importantly, it operates quietly due to its ABS blades. It also provides good air delivery with a rating of 245 CMM (cubic meters per minute) at 280 RPM (rotations per minute). Like the Orient Aeroslim, it includes an underlight and comes with a 2+1 years warranty for peace of mind.

Havells 1200mm Crista Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan

Havells has been a reliable brand for decades, trusted by many for their home appliances. This smart BLDC fan with remote is another product you can consider from this brand. It is a 1200mm fan with IoT smart features, aerodynamic blades with winglet design for quiet operation, and dust resistance. Additionally, it includes an LED light and adjustable sleeping modes. It is available in Champagne Cola, Pearl White, LT Copper, Slate Chrome, and Slate colourways.

atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control

This fan stands out for its aesthetic appeal and is arguably the best-looking fan on this list. If aesthetics are paramount and you don't mind paying close to ₹10,000, the atomberg Aris is an excellent choice, especially in its Dark Teakwood colour. It also comes in Marble White for those preferring a more understated look. It is a 1200mm fan with smart IoT controls including Alexa, Google, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, and it gets a five-star energy rating. The fan has easy-to-clean blades with corrosion resistance, making it ideal for regions with year-long humidity issues. It comes with a 2+1 years warranty from atomberg.

Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium

This fan is ideal for those with home interiors reminiscent of royalty or European interior designs with high ceilings, etc. However, note that it does not have IoT controls, meaning you can only operate it using the provided IR remote. The Antique Copper Rosewood variant is particularly stunning and would complement homes with pastel wall shades, creating a good contrast. The finish itself is particularly attractive due to its wooden and metallic textures on offer.