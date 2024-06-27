 5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under ₹15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News 5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more

BLDC fans with remote control and Amazon Alexa have now become a key aspirational home appliance for many Indian households aiming to create a smart home. Here are the best BLDC fans in India from brands like Atomberg, Orient, Havells, Polycab, and more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 17:25 IST
Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000
Top BLDC ceiling fans from Atomberg, Orient, Havells and Polycab that you can buy from Amazon—specifications, performance, warranty and more explained. (Orient )

Products included in this article

26% OFF
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown
(2,065)
₹10,499 ₹14,360
Buy now 30% OFF
atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | BEE 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan | 2+1 Year Warranty (Marble White)
(240)
₹7,999 ₹11,490
Buy now 36% OFF
Havells 1200mm Crista Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, Smart Fan, IoT Enabled, Alexa & Google Home Compatible | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pearl White LT Copper)
(41)
₹11,598 ₹18,250
Buy now 30% OFF
atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | BEE 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan | 2+1 Year Warranty (Dark Teakwood)
(240)
₹9,899 ₹14,290
Buy now 45% OFF
Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium 1200 mm Designer 5 blades Ceiling Fan and 2 years warranty (Antique Copper Rosewood)
(232)
₹9,199 ₹16,999
Buy now

Best BLDC fans in India with remote control: Smart BLDC fans are all the rage nowadays and represent a significant shift in smart home trends. Smart BLDC fan brands like atomberg, Orient, Havells and Polycab are coming up with unique smart fan models at attractive prices. BLDC fans not only saves power but it also offers remote control along with voice assistant support. Not to forget, BLDC fans offer the same performance even when they are powered by an inverter or DG power backup.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan works with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Champagne Brown 3.9/5 ₹ 10,499
atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | BEE 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan | 2+1 Year Warranty (Marble White) 4.1/5 ₹ 7,999
Havells 1200mm Crista Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, Smart Fan, IoT Enabled, Alexa & Google Home Compatible | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pearl White LT Copper) 3.7/5 ₹ 11,598
atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | BEE 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan | 2+1 Year Warranty (Dark Teakwood) 4.1/5 ₹ 9,899
Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium 1200 mm Designer 5 blades Ceiling Fan and 2 years warranty (Antique Copper Rosewood) 4.1/5 ₹ 9,199

First, it was our TVs, air conditioners, and fridges, and gradually, a slew of IoT and quality-of-life features have trickled down to fans as well. This means more and more homeowners are starting to invest in smart BLDC fans for their convenience, electricity savings, and features.

With this growing category in mind, we have prepared a list of five such fans under 15,000, in which you can invest your hard-earned money. Keep in mind that this list is in no particular order, so you can pick and choose according to your preference. Here are the 5 best BLDC fans in India that you can buy.

Also Read: Top 5 smart door locks: Enhance home security with advanced access features and remote control

Orient Aeroslim with IoT, Remote & Underlight BLDC PRO Smart Ceiling Fan

If you are looking for a fan that makes minimal noise, has IoT features like control using smart voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, and even your phone, the Orient Aeroslim BLDC Pro fan can be a great addition to your home. It comes in multiple shades such as Champagne Brown, Flame Gold, Marble White, and White, allowing you to choose a colour that suits your home interiors. Additionally, it comes with a three-year warranty, providing peace of mind for maintenance. It also includes a smart remote for easy control and an underlight adjustable in three brightness levels.

B07LFQXDCG-1

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

This is another excellent option for your home with a range of standout features, including IoT smart home capabilities, a smart IR remote, a five-star energy rating, and importantly, it operates quietly due to its ABS blades. It also provides good air delivery with a rating of 245 CMM (cubic meters per minute) at 280 RPM (rotations per minute). Like the Orient Aeroslim, it includes an underlight and comes with a 2+1 years warranty for peace of mind.

B0BZ4RSJGG-2

Also Read: Haier launches Kinouchi Dark edition air conditioner in India: Check price, features, and more

Havells 1200mm Crista Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan

Havells has been a reliable brand for decades, trusted by many for their home appliances. This smart BLDC fan with remote is another product you can consider from this brand. It is a 1200mm fan with IoT smart features, aerodynamic blades with winglet design for quiet operation, and dust resistance. Additionally, it includes an LED light and adjustable sleeping modes. It is available in Champagne Cola, Pearl White, LT Copper, Slate Chrome, and Slate colourways.

B0CSMZQQSF-3

atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control

This fan stands out for its aesthetic appeal and is arguably the best-looking fan on this list. If aesthetics are paramount and you don't mind paying close to 10,000, the atomberg Aris is an excellent choice, especially in its Dark Teakwood colour. It also comes in Marble White for those preferring a more understated look. It is a 1200mm fan with smart IoT controls including Alexa, Google, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, and it gets a five-star energy rating. The fan has easy-to-clean blades with corrosion resistance, making it ideal for regions with year-long humidity issues. It comes with a 2+1 years warranty from atomberg.

B0C3HT9LTJ-4

Also Read: Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Review: Effortless, wireless cleaning at a decent price

Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium

This fan is ideal for those with home interiors reminiscent of royalty or European interior designs with high ceilings, etc. However, note that it does not have IoT controls, meaning you can only operate it using the provided IR remote. The Antique Copper Rosewood variant is particularly stunning and would complement homes with pastel wall shades, creating a good contrast. The finish itself is particularly attractive due to its wooden and metallic textures on offer.

B08T7RNW2Z-5

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 14:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets