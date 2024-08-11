 5 Tips to speed up your android smartphone and restore its performance effectively | How-to
5 Tips to speed up your android smartphone and restore its performance effectively

Want to boost your Android phone’s performance? Try these easy tips to clear up slowdowns, optimise storage, and enhance speed for a smoother user experience.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 11 2024, 19:00 IST
Boost your Android phone's performance with these easy tips to make it run faster and smoother.

Android is a widely used mobile operating system known for its customization options. Over time, however, prolonged use can slow down your device. This slowdown often results from factors like app fragmentation and residual files consuming storage. Here are five methods to enhance your Android smartphone's performance:

1. Restart Your Device

Using your phone continuously can lead to slower performance due to background processes consuming resources. Restarting your phone clears the RAM and can terminate problematic apps running in the background. This simple step can also bolster your phone's security by blocking potential spyware attacks and is recommended by Google to resolve performance issues.

2. Manage Apps and Widgets

Frequent installation of new apps can contribute to slower device performance. Although many apps remain inactive in the background, they still use RAM and processing power. Additionally, some widgets might be inefficient, causing your phone to lag. If your home screen is cluttered with widgets that update frequently, consider removing them. For budget phones, minimising widget usage and opting for lite versions of popular apps like Instagram and Facebook can help maintain smoother operation.

3. Adjust or Disable Animations

Reducing or turning off animations can make your phone feel more responsive. To do this, enable Developer Options by tapping the build number in the About Phone section several times until a notification appears. Next, go to Settings, search for Developer Options, and adjust the "Window animation scale," "Transition animation scale," and "Animator duration scale" settings to ".5x" or "off" for faster performance.

4. Free Up Storage Space

Limited storage can lead to sluggish performance, as apps and temporary files require sufficient space. Check your device's storage settings or use Google's Files app to identify and delete unnecessary files. If your device supports a microSD card, transfer photos and videos to external storage to free up internal space.

5. Install Software Updates

Neglecting software updates can cause performance issues. Updates often include bug fixes and security improvements that can enhance your device's speed. Regularly check for and install updates for both your operating system and apps to ensure optimal performance.

By implementing these strategies, you can significantly improve your Android phone's speed and responsiveness.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 19:00 IST
