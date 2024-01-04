Icon
Home How To BGMI New Year Exchange Center introduced: Check rewards and how to win party poppers

BGMI New Year Exchange Center introduced: Check rewards and how to win party poppers

Check the BGMI New Year Exchange Center to win amazing rewards by completing challenges and winning party poppers for the exchange.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 09:03 IST
BGMI
Know all about BGMI New Year Exchange Center and how to win party poppers. (BGMI)
BGMI
Know all about BGMI New Year Exchange Center and how to win party poppers. (BGMI)

BGMI New Year Exchange Center: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) provides a unique gaming experience to players and it is comparable to any other warzone game. The game includes choices of weapons, ammo, different types of drop balls, maps, and much more, all of which enhance the gameplay. The other thing that sets the game apart from other games is the rewards and events it offers for players to win amazing prizes in the form of in-game items such as outfit sets, emotes, weapon skins, etc. Now, BGMI has introduced the New Year Exchange Center which gives players a chance to win amazing rewards without spending money. Yes, you heard it right! You can exchange centre items for free. Know more about it here.

BGMI New Year Exchange Center

Every now and then, BGMI introduces a new exchange centre for players to win amazing rewards. This concept was announced to give players a chance to complete the event challenges to win something in exchange for exclusive rewards. In the New Year Exchange Center, players will have to win the party poppers which players can later use to exchange for attaining the rewards. The Exchange Center is finally live in the game and it will be available till January 21, 2024, for players to complete the challenges and win rewards. Here is a glimpse of a few rewards:

  • With 125 Party Poppers, players can get Starry Enigma UZI
  • With 80 Party Poppers, payers can get Space Idol Set
  • With 50 Party Poppers, players can get Ranger Hoodie
  • With 30 Party Poppers, players can get Space Idol Set
  • With 30 Party Poppers, players can Camo Hot Pants

The rewards also include winning Classic Crate Coupon and Supply Crate Coupon which can be obtained multiple times, unlike other rewards in the lists. Now, the question is how players can get this exchange party poppers. Well, it's very simple and they do not have to spend even a bit of money or UCs to attain them. Players will only have to complete daily tasks in the new sub-events. You will find three sub-events in the section which has a list of daily tasks. Here are some examples of the task: Deal 300 damage in Classic Mode and get 10 Party Poppers, Play classic mode with friends three times and get 3 Party Poppers each day, Survive for 20 minutes in Classic Mode and get 2 Party Poppers every day, and much more.

So, what are you waiting for? Head towards the game and start completing these daily missions to win exclusive rewards from the BGMI New Year Exchange Center. Also, note that the new BGMI Royale Pass is along the way and it will be made live in the coming weeks.

Additionally, if you are looking for additional rewards and benefits then you also redeem BGMI codes. You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 09:03 IST
Tags:
