BGMI players alert! Know how to earn free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was one of the most popular battle royale games in India but it was banned around 10 months ago. Now, the game has made its comeback albeit with certain in-game changes. These include adding a time limit for playing and changing the colour of blood in the game. To reel players in quickly, Krafton, the developer of BGMI, has recently announced an amazing collaboration with Bugatti where players can get two Bugatti skins in the game.

BGMI has an in-game store through which players can get several gameplay and cosmetic upgrades. It requires spending ‘Unknown Cash' (UC) which is the in-game currency. While you earn a little bit of UC by competing in matches, getting your hands on expensive in-game items can be a tedious task. But do you know that you can also earn UC for free? Here's how.

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI offers redeem codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

2. Google Opinion Rewards

With the Google Opinion Rewards app, users can answer survey questions to earn Google Play Credits. In turn, these credits can then be used to purchase UC from the Google Play Store. This allows you to get free UC without spending your hard-earned money!

3. Giveaways

If you have exhausted both of the above options, then giveaways are also a great way to earn free UC. Popular BGMI content creators such as Dynamo Gaming, MortaL, and Jonathan Gaming often hold giveaways where they distribute UC and premium passes to their subscribers. So, keep an eye out for such giveaways in the future.

4. Custom tournaments

Apart from giveaways, content creators also host custom rooms on a daily basis, along with custom tournaments. You can participate in these events which will not only allow you to hone your skills in the game but also get your hands on free UC.