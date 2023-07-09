BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Free Fireworks, Glacier Skin and more, grab them now

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been back for quite some time now, but the clock is ticking on the 3-month deadline that the government had provided it. If all things go according to the BGMI plan and all is well, then the chances of the ban being lifted permanently will increase tremendously. While that is in the future, currently, the game has acquired a huge following. And, adding to the entertainment value on a daily basis are the BGMI redeem codes. And these freebies are simply awesome - all BGMI players can keep their inventories updated with the latest items.

Just like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, BGMI also gives a golden chance to its players to get access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more for free.

If you're keen on grabbing these freebies and enhancing your game, we're here to help you in obtaining them promptly. However, it's important to remember that these codes have limited validity periods, so act quickly to take advantage of the benefits. The BGMI codes can be found below, but be sure to check the step-by-step guide for unlocking these freebies.

BGMI redeem codes for July 9

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!