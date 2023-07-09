Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Free Fireworks, Glacier Skin and more, grab them now

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Free Fireworks, Glacier Skin and more, grab them now

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: You have a chance to win exciting rewards such as Free Fireworks, Glacier Skin, and more with BGMI redeem codes. Find the step-by-step guide below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 06:19 IST
BGMI is Finally Coming Back! | Krafton confirms BGMI’s comeback but with a catch | Tech Primer
Hindustan Time Tech
In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9 are now live! Know the freebies that you can get to boost your game. (BGMI)
BGMI
Watch Video
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9 are now live! Know the freebies that you can get to boost your game. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been back for quite some time now, but the clock is ticking on the 3-month deadline that the government had provided it. If all things go according to the BGMI plan and all is well, then the chances of the ban being lifted permanently will increase tremendously. While that is in the future, currently, the game has acquired a huge following. And, adding to the entertainment value on a daily basis are the BGMI redeem codes. And these freebies are simply awesome - all BGMI players can keep their inventories updated with the latest items.

Just like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, BGMI also gives a golden chance to its players to get access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more for free.

If you're keen on grabbing these freebies and enhancing your game, we're here to help you in obtaining them promptly. However, it's important to remember that these codes have limited validity periods, so act quickly to take advantage of the benefits. The BGMI codes can be found below, but be sure to check the step-by-step guide for unlocking these freebies.

BGMI redeem codes for July 9

  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 9: Earn free rewards

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 06:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets