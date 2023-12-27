Icon
BGMI tips: Check out the top Erangel looting spot for effective supply management

BGMI tips: Check out the top Erangel looting spot for effective supply management

Learn the BGMI tips for effective loot management and know the top loot stops in the Erangel map.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 08:33 IST
BGMI
BGMI tips to know the best looting spots in Erangel map. (BGMI)
BGMI
BGMI tips to know the best looting spots in Erangel map. (BGMI)

BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is known for its variety of offerings in the game to make it interesting and intense for players to stay glued to their devices. BGMI provides users with various warzone locations in the way of maps such as Vikendi, Nusa, Livik, and Miramar, and the most loved or played one of all the maps is Erangel. Players are well versed with the Erangel map, however, if you are someone new to the game you might find it difficult to know the best landing spots and loot spots in the game. Therefore, to help you with effective loot management we have curated a list of top loot places in Erangel so you can fill your bags with all the necessary supplies.

BGMI tips for top loot spots in Erangel

  1. Yasnaya Polyana: It is one of the largest on the whole Erangel map which consists of a number of big to small buildings. The houses are packed with a penalty of loot items enough to make you ready for the end battle. Here you can find top guns, level 3 protection gears, health supplies and more.
  2. Water Town: It is the most underrated place, however, this place is small but contains top loot items. The amount of small houses will provide you with enough supplies, additionally, here you can complete your loot quickly due to the place spread in a small area.

3. Georgopol: Another top looting spot in BGMI's Erangel map is Georgopol. This place has several big to small buildings packed with top guns, safety gear, medical supplies, and ammo to fill your backs till the last. However, note that it's a medium to high-risk location, therefore, you might encounter enemies.

4. Hospital: This is another great loot spot in the Erangel map as it involves enough houses from big to small to complete all your loot for the game. However, it is a high-risk location so you must look for guns before you start your loot.

5. Primorsk: This is one of the most preferred looting spots on the Erangel map, however, it is located at the very edge of the map making it harder for players to reach the gaming zone. However, if you decide to loot here, you must find a vehicle first. In terms of loot, the place is filled with a variety of guns and necessary supplies to pack your bags.

Also read: BGMI tips and tricks: How to survive in an intense battle and secure victory smartly

Visit the above-mentioned places to loot in your upcoming matches and see how quickly you can collect all the necessary supplies from one only. These places will enable players to not loot multiple locations and waste their time. Instead, you can just loot one place thoroughly and focus the rest of the time on strategizing your gameplay to earn an easy chicken dinner.

Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 08:33 IST
