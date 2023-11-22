Icon
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground

Are you new to BGMI? If yes, then check out beginner's tips to win the game smartly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 09:30 IST
Know how to with the BGMI battleground smartly as a beginner. (BGMI)
Know how to with the BGMI battleground smartly as a beginner. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has gained immense popularity over the months after the ban was lifted. The game in these months has brought major updates to the game which has been attracting new players. Due to the exciting themes, rewards, and events, it is hard to stay away from something that looks very interesting. Now, every player on the battlefield wants to become a professional player, however, they lack the basic knowledge to play the game smartly. To win the battleground every time, check out the below-mentioned beginner's tips.

BGMI tips for beginners

  • The first thing a beginner should learn is how to make a smart loot before engaging in the fight. Make sure you have an assault rifle with the right amount of bullets. First, look for a helmet and west to keep your health protected. Now, later look for other supplies.

  • As a beginner, we tend to stay in the open without releasing that the enemy can spot us from anywhere, therefore, always stay behind a cover and avoid exposing yourself through the windows.
  • Spotting the enemy's position can be tricky at first, therefore, follow the footstep and their movements to catch them first before they kill you. Make sure to be fast and vigilant as it happens in just a matter of seconds.
  • Keep an eye on the map, and always follow the white circle as it will be the safe zone for you to avoid any rush or delay. This will also help you enhance your map awareness and you can predict the end zone easily.
  • If you are playing in the squad, prioritise to revive your team members when they get knocked down. Playing in a full squad will help you win the game and you can easily overpower your enemies.

Apply the tips mentioned above and watch how your gameplay drastically improves. Make sure to practice more and more to become a pro player. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 08:38 IST
