Icon
Home How To BGMI tips: How to get free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI tips: How to get free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Explore how to elevate your Battlegrounds Mobile India style without spending a penny! Check out the BGMI tips to score free outfits and stand out in the gaming arena.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 19:11 IST
Icon
BGMI
Uncover the secrets to stylish outfits in with these BGMI tips. (BGMI)
BGMI
Uncover the secrets to stylish outfits in with these BGMI tips. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become a gaming sensation across the country, captivating both Android and iOS users with its high-definition battle royale experience and captivating dynamics, featuring diverse maps and an arsenal of weapons. While players strive to make their in-game characters stand out with eye-catching outfits, acquiring fashionable costumes for free can be a challenging feat in this immersive title.

How to Unlock Free Outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Explore the Redeem Section

Navigate to the redeem section as your first step toward claiming a free outfit in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This section boasts an array of legendary and rare outfits that players can obtain using silver fragments or AG currency. Among the well-known outfits available is the Marksman Set, enticing players to redeem their hard-earned resources. Additionally, users can secure 25 free silver fragments daily from the treasure section, enhancing their chances of scoring stylish gear.

2. Crack Open Crates

Another avenue to potentially snag a free outfit in BGMI is by delving into crates. There are three types of free crates accessible to players at any time during the game:

  • Premium Crate
  • Classic Crate
  • Supply Crate

Players can craft one crate coupon by combining ten scraps, offering a gateway to mythic, legendary, epic, and rare attires without spending a dime.

3. Participate in Events

Stay tuned for a plethora of events announced by Krafton in BGMI, promising exciting rewards, including both permanent and temporary outfits. Players must complete specific tasks to redeem these rewards. During the game's pre-registration phase, gamers were even rewarded with a permanent outfit for free, setting the stage for ongoing opportunities.

4. Chase Tier Rewards

Capitalize on tier resets each season in Battlegrounds Mobile India, where new tier rewards are unveiled. Players can ascend through the tiers, unlocking a range of cool rewards such as weapon skins, frames, titles, and, most importantly, outfits. Reaching the Gold tier marks a significant milestone, rewarding users with an exclusive new outfit, elevating their in-game style.

Embrace these strategies, and adorn your in-game character with the trendiest outfits without spending a penny in Battlegrounds Mobile India!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 19:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon