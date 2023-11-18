BGMI tips: How to get free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become a gaming sensation across the country, captivating both Android and iOS users with its high-definition battle royale experience and captivating dynamics, featuring diverse maps and an arsenal of weapons. While players strive to make their in-game characters stand out with eye-catching outfits, acquiring fashionable costumes for free can be a challenging feat in this immersive title.

How to Unlock Free Outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Explore the Redeem Section

Navigate to the redeem section as your first step toward claiming a free outfit in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This section boasts an array of legendary and rare outfits that players can obtain using silver fragments or AG currency. Among the well-known outfits available is the Marksman Set, enticing players to redeem their hard-earned resources. Additionally, users can secure 25 free silver fragments daily from the treasure section, enhancing their chances of scoring stylish gear.

2. Crack Open Crates

Another avenue to potentially snag a free outfit in BGMI is by delving into crates. There are three types of free crates accessible to players at any time during the game:

Premium Crate

Classic Crate

Supply Crate

Players can craft one crate coupon by combining ten scraps, offering a gateway to mythic, legendary, epic, and rare attires without spending a dime.

3. Participate in Events

Stay tuned for a plethora of events announced by Krafton in BGMI, promising exciting rewards, including both permanent and temporary outfits. Players must complete specific tasks to redeem these rewards. During the game's pre-registration phase, gamers were even rewarded with a permanent outfit for free, setting the stage for ongoing opportunities.

4. Chase Tier Rewards

Capitalize on tier resets each season in Battlegrounds Mobile India, where new tier rewards are unveiled. Players can ascend through the tiers, unlocking a range of cool rewards such as weapon skins, frames, titles, and, most importantly, outfits. Reaching the Gold tier marks a significant milestone, rewarding users with an exclusive new outfit, elevating their in-game style.

Embrace these strategies, and adorn your in-game character with the trendiest outfits without spending a penny in Battlegrounds Mobile India!