BGMI tips: Know how to become a killing master with M416

Check out how to master enemy killing with BGMI’s top gun M416. Know its attachments, damage potential and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 08:37 IST
Know how you can use M416 to secure higher kills. (BGMI)
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most preferred games when it comes to picking a Battle Royale game. The game has an intense gameplay setup, real-time battleground experience, a variety of maps and training grounds, and there are vast choices available in weapons. This is what attracts players to the game. When we talk about guns, many players have their favourite ones in the game which they always try to find. One of the most popular assault rifles in Battlegrounds is the M416. Be it a beginner or a pro player, everyone wants M416 as their main partner to get as many kills. Check out how you can master the art of killing with M416 in BGMI.

BGMI M416 tips to kill enemies

  • M416 is preferred due to minimal recoil and heavy damage, however, with the right attachments, players can make the gun more powerful. With M416, look for a scope with medium to high range, equip extended magazine, muzzle, and tactical stock. Furthermore, you can also look for AR suppressors.

  • If you are using M416, know that the gun works best for close to mid-range shooting, therefore, only use the gun when the enemy is closer to your location and is visible through your scope.
  • Although the M416 is an AR, it can also be used as a great sniper when it's set on a single shot mode with a 6x scope. Players just need to shoot the enemy from a distance quite a few times and they can easily get knocked.
  • Turn on the tilt mode from settings as it enables users to aim M416 easily. However, the mode is mostly used for snipping, it can also be used for AR guns as aiming enemies gets easier.

Try out the above tips on your next battle and improve your AR gameplay. Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 08:37 IST
