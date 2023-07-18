CSIR UGC NET result 2023 to roll out online soon: Know where and how to check

For all those eager candidates waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA), to announce the results of the CSIR UGC NET exams, there is some good news. The CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 scorecard will be made available soon on the official website. The candidates will be able to check the CSIR UGC NET results online on the exam website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Continue reading to know more about when the result date is and how to check your results online.

About CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam

The entrance exam commenced between June 6 to June 8 2023. To conduct the exam, there were 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. According to NTA, the exam was held for 2,74,027 candidates.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14 and the answer key challenge window was available till June 16. Now, the final answer key is out and candidates can check the correct answers and anticipate their marks.

To check the results of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates will need their admit card details to check the result once it is declared. The result will be declared on the official website of CSIR NTA. Students do not have to rely on third-party websites as the official portal provides easy access to the results. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official website to stay updated on the result declaration. Once announced, a link will be provided on the main page for candidates to directly check their marks.