 Don't get left behind this Diwali and Chhath Puja! Know how to book train tatkal tickets online | How-to
Home How To Don't get left behind this Diwali and Chhath Puja! Know how to book train tatkal tickets online

Don't get left behind this Diwali and Chhath Puja! Know how to book train tatkal tickets online

Planning to travel home for Diwali or Chhath Puja? Discover how to book tatkal tickets online easily with this step-by-step guide for stress-free travel.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2024, 17:00 IST
Icon
Feeling lost? 5 ‘brain training’ apps to work smarter and sleep better
how to book train tatkal tickets online
1/5 Elevate: It is a brain training app which enables users to boost productivity, and self-confidence, and develop basic skills such as writing, speaking, etc. It provides training games in several categories such as brain training games, writing games, speaking games, and much more. This app mostly focuses on building user’s cognitive skills and tracks their progress accordingly.  (Pexels)
how to book train tatkal tickets online
2/5 Happify: This app provides science-based activities and games which encourage users to improve stress levels, overcome negative thoughts, and build resilience. It not only focuses on your brain health but it improves mental and physical condition by providing engaging activities and games which users can access from any device.  (Pexels)
how to book train tatkal tickets online
3/5  Lumosity: It is one of the most used apps for boosting mental skills. This app encourages users to develop cognitive skills by taking on a few challenges on a daily basis. It offers easy-to-learn brain games and mindfulness sessions which focus on topics related to relaxation, focus, and sleep. (Pexels)
how to book train tatkal tickets online
4/5 Peak: With the Peak app, users can improve their cognitive skills by setting goals for mental processing, emotional strength, linguistic skills, concentration, and problem-solving. It features a virtual coach which gives users assessments and provides in-depth feedback on their progress and performance, enabling users to improve their brain skills with each set goal.  (Pexels)
how to book train tatkal tickets online
5/5 Neuronation: This app provides scientific brain training and helps people who struggle with weaker memory, dwindling concentration or slow thinking. Neuronation provides 15 minutes of brain training per day which gradually improves users’ cognitive abilities which include understanding, learning, remembering, and others.  (Pexels)
how to book train tatkal tickets online
icon View all Images
Know how to book tatkal train tickets online with this simple step-by-step guide. (AP)

With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, many people across India are eager to return home for celebrations. However, securing train tickets during this peak season can be challenging due to high demand and packed trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a solution through its Tatkal reservation system, allowing travellers to book tickets at the last minute.

To successfully navigate the Tatkal booking process, users should prepare an IRCTC account, plan their journey, and ensure a reliable internet connection. This guide outlines the steps to book a Tatkal ticket online, providing essential tips to facilitate the process.

Also read: How to easily install the Android 15 beta on your Google Pixel devices: Step-by-step guide

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Book a Tatkal Ticket on the IRCTC Website

1. Visit the IRCTC Website and Log In

  • Access the IRCTC website at irctc.co.in. Log in using your user ID and password. If you don't have an account, click “Sign Up” to create one.

2. Select the Booking Option

  • Click on “Book Ticket.”

3. Choose Tatkal Booking

Select the “Tatkal” booking option and input all required details, such as source and destination stations, travel date, train number, and class of travel. Note that Tatkal bookings open at 10 AM for AC class and 11 AM for non-AC class, exactly one day before the train's departure. Logging in a few minutes early can increase your chances of securing tickets.

Also read: Lost Indian Passport abroad? Here's how to handle the situation online without hassle

4. Enter Passenger Details  

  • Provide the necessary passenger details, including name, contact number, and travel information.

5. Select Berth Preference

  • Indicate your berth preference, keeping in mind that lower berths are generally reserved for elderly passengers.

6. Review Fare and Booking Details

  • Check the fare and other information before proceeding to the payment page.

7. Choose a Payment Method

  • Select a payment option, including credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

8. Confirm Booking and Make Payment

  • Verify the booking details and complete the payment. After payment confirmation, download your e-ticket for travel.

Also read: How to stop Google from tracking your location: Simple steps to protect our privacy without GPS

How to Book a Tatkal Ticket via the IRCTC App

1. Download the IRCTC App  

  • Install the IRCTC app from the App Store or Google Play. Log in to your account.

2. Select Tatkal Booking

  • Choose the “Tatkal Booking” option.

3. Choose Your Train and Travel Date

  • Select your preferred train and travel date.

4. Fill in Passenger Details

  • Enter the required passenger information.

5. Select Seat Class and Berth Type  

  • Choose your seat class and berth type.

6. Review Fare Details

  • Confirm the fare details and proceed to payment.

7. Check Payment Status

  • Monitor your payment status until confirmation is received.

8. Download Your Ticket

  • Once confirmed, download your ticket from the app.

Tips for Faster Tatkal Booking

  • Ensure a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions.
  • Familiarise yourself with the Captcha process before reaching the payment page.
  • Utilise alternative IRCTC apps if traffic on the main site is high.
  • Review cancellation policies to understand refund eligibility.
  • Consider alternative routes or classes if your first choice is unavailable.
  • For international travellers, using a proxy server may improve booking chances.
  • Utilise multiple devices to increase the likelihood of securing a ticket.
  • Keep personal information and co-passenger details ready for quick entry.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 17:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in India—Platforms, pricing, and purchase options

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now available in India—Plaforms, pricing, and purchase options
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption pre loads begin for PC; NVIDIA driver released ahead of October 29 launch
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25,Diwali Lucky Draw,Diwali Lucky Draw event,Garena Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX,Free Fire MAX redeem codes,Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today,free fire redeem codes,free fire codes,free fire redeem codes today,free fire codes today,Garena Free Fire MAX codes,Garena Free Fire MAX free rewards,garena codes,garena codes today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: 3 tips for accurate headshots
GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update

GTA Online players uncover surprising flaw in iconic feature months after update
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets