Don't get left behind this Diwali and Chhath Puja! Know how to book train tatkal tickets online

With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, many people across India are eager to return home for celebrations. However, securing train tickets during this peak season can be challenging due to high demand and packed trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a solution through its Tatkal reservation system, allowing travellers to book tickets at the last minute.

To successfully navigate the Tatkal booking process, users should prepare an IRCTC account, plan their journey, and ensure a reliable internet connection. This guide outlines the steps to book a Tatkal ticket online, providing essential tips to facilitate the process.

How to Book a Tatkal Ticket on the IRCTC Website

1. Visit the IRCTC Website and Log In

Access the IRCTC website at irctc.co.in. Log in using your user ID and password. If you don't have an account, click “Sign Up” to create one.

2. Select the Booking Option

Click on “Book Ticket.”

3. Choose Tatkal Booking

Select the “Tatkal” booking option and input all required details, such as source and destination stations, travel date, train number, and class of travel. Note that Tatkal bookings open at 10 AM for AC class and 11 AM for non-AC class, exactly one day before the train's departure. Logging in a few minutes early can increase your chances of securing tickets.

4. Enter Passenger Details

Provide the necessary passenger details, including name, contact number, and travel information.

5. Select Berth Preference

Indicate your berth preference, keeping in mind that lower berths are generally reserved for elderly passengers.

6. Review Fare and Booking Details

Check the fare and other information before proceeding to the payment page.

7. Choose a Payment Method

Select a payment option, including credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

8. Confirm Booking and Make Payment

Verify the booking details and complete the payment. After payment confirmation, download your e-ticket for travel.

How to Book a Tatkal Ticket via the IRCTC App

1. Download the IRCTC App

Install the IRCTC app from the App Store or Google Play. Log in to your account.

2. Select Tatkal Booking

Choose the “Tatkal Booking” option.

3. Choose Your Train and Travel Date

Select your preferred train and travel date.

4. Fill in Passenger Details

Enter the required passenger information.

5. Select Seat Class and Berth Type

Choose your seat class and berth type.

6. Review Fare Details

Confirm the fare details and proceed to payment.

7. Check Payment Status

Monitor your payment status until confirmation is received.

8. Download Your Ticket

Once confirmed, download your ticket from the app.

Tips for Faster Tatkal Booking