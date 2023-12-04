Icon
Don’t miss the most spectacular view of Geminid meteor shower! Know the date now

Catch the surreal glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower in December! Know the date and how to watch one of the best annual meteor showers of the year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 11:01 IST
Know when and how to watch the Geminid meteor shower in December 2023. (NASA)
The year 2023 has given stargazers some breathtaking views of the night sky with northern lights, meteor showers, comets, and more. However, the year has not ended and there is still more to come. The Geminid meteor shower has finally begun and it will reach its peak soon, enabling skygazers to witness the cosmic event up close. The meteor shower is expected to peak in mid-December. Know the date and how to catch the meteor shower among other details below:

About Geminid meteor shower

According to a NASA report, the Geminid meteor shower is an annual event that usually occurs in December. The first Geminid meteor shower was seen in the 1800s with only 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but over the years, the number has drastically increased, making it one of the most beautiful events of the year. The Geminids meteor shower originated from asteroid 3200 Phaethon which takes about 1.4 years to orbit the Sun. Scientists call asteroid 3200 Phaethon a “rock comet” due to its highly elliptical orbit around the Sun.

Also read: Unraveling Cosmic Secrets: Astrophysicist finds spherules of inter-stellar meteorite

When and how to watch Geminid meteor shower

The Geminid meteor shower date is very near. It will be clearly visible in the night sky on December 13 or 14. NASA reported that the showcase will begin on November 19 and is scheduled to run until December 24. The celestial event is expected to produce about 120 meteors per hour during its peak.

The best view of the Geminid meteor shower can be captured from the constellation Gemini around 9 or 10 p.m. US time. NASA said, “You should not look only to the constellation of Gemini to view the Geminids – they are visible throughout the night sky.” To enjoy the show, just find a clear, dark sky and be patient. Meteors will appear all across the sky, so no need to focus in any specific direction. The meteor shower can be seen till dawn so you have plenty of time to enjoy the view of the night sky. Also, make sure to avoid phone screens or bright lights to increase your night vision powers.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 10:40 IST
