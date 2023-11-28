Empowering privacy: How to safely communicate with encrypted direct messages - check X guide

X (formerly Twitter) is looking to redefine online communication by prioritizing user privacy by introducing Encrypted Direct Messages. After being caught up in so many controversies over a long period of time, X is indicating that it is committed to becoming the most trusted platform on the internet. X has now employed robust cryptographic techniques, ensuring the confidentiality of messages. With plans to open source the implementation and a transparent approach to limitations, X is actively working towards a safer and more private online messaging experience. Know how:

1. Encryption Process:

- X generates device-specific key pairs (private and public).

- Public keys are registered automatically upon login, while private keys remain on the device, never shared with X.

- Each conversation has a unique key for message content encryption.

2. Cryptographic Measures:

- Strong cryptographic schemes encrypt messages, links, and reactions before leaving the sender's device.

- Encryption persists while stored on X's infrastructure.

- Plans to open source the implementation with a technical whitepaper.

3. Eligibility Criteria for Users:

- Both sender and recipient must use the latest X apps (iOS, Android, Web).

- Verified users or affiliates to verified organizations.

- Connection criteria between sender and recipient must be met.

4. User Interface Differentiation:

- Encrypted conversations are visually distinct with a lock icon badge on the user's avatar.

- Encryption status can be checked in the Conversation info page.

5. Device Registration and Management:

- Automatic registration for new devices; manual unregistration possible.

- Maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages.

- Unregistering a device deletes its Encrypted DMs history.

6. Limitations:

- Single-recipient messages only; group conversations feature under development.

- Support for text and links, excluding media.

- New devices can't join existing encrypted conversations currently.

7. Security Measures in Development:

- Working on signature checks and safety numbers to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks.

- Future alert mechanisms for authenticity verification and device access verification.

8. Reporting and Blocking:

- Reporting encrypted messages not possible due to encryption; users advised to report account issues.

- Blocking option available in encrypted conversations.

9. Logout and Key Backup:

- Logout deletes messages on the current device but doesn't erase private keys.

- Key backup feature planned for future implementation.

10. Limitations Acknowledgment:

- Forward secrecy not implemented due to user experience considerations.

- Encrypted message deletion only removes data from the deleting user's account.

In summary, X is indicating that it is committed to user privacy with encrypted direct messages, actively addressing limitations, and seeking user feedback for continuous improvement.

Source: https://help.twitter.com/en/using-x/encrypted-direct-messages