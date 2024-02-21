 Exposed! Android malware apps found on Google Play! Delete them from your phone now | How-to
Home How To Exposed! Android malware apps found on Google Play! Delete them from your phone now

Exposed! Android malware apps found on Google Play! Delete them from your phone now

Android malware apps have been found on Google Play Store and you may have many of them downloaded on your phone. They will steal from you, delete them now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 11:48 IST
Revolutionizing Cybersecurity: Microsoft security Copilot reinforces defenses across the IT landscape
Android malware
1/5 1. Device Management: Security Copilot collaborates with Microsoft Intune, simplifying IT administrators' tasks in managing devices. It aids in generating policies, pre-deployment analysis, and offers "what-if" assessments to identify potential security or productivity risks, addressing the evolving device landscape and reducing misconfigurations. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Identity Management:In response to the surge in password-based attacks, Security Copilot integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Entra. It assists in investigating identity risks and troubleshooting daily tasks, such as understanding why multifactor authentication is required or why a user's risk level has increased, reinforcing defenses against identity compromise.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Data Security:Streamlining data security and compliance efforts, Security Copilot integrates with Microsoft Purview. By summarizing capabilities and providing AI-powered insights, it simplifies the review of complex alerts. This integration accelerates investigation and response times, empowering analysts to manage diverse data effectively and enhance overall data protection.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Cloud Security:Tackling the challenges of cloud security, Security Copilot integrates with Microsoft Defender for Cloud. This collaboration addresses siloed visibility into risks across multi-cloud environments. It enables security admins to identify critical risks faster, offering guided risk exploration that summarizes potential threats and enriches investigations with contextual insights like vulnerabilities and sensitive data.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. External Attack Surface Management:Security Copilot, in conjunction with Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management, provides valuable insights into the organization's external attack surface. This includes tracking assets and vulnerabilities hosted anywhere, offering security teams a comprehensive view. This integration enhances efficiency by streamlining the identification of assets that pose a risk to the organization.   (unsplash)
Android malware
View all Images
Delete these Android malware apps, found on Google Play Store, from your phone now! (Pexels)

Cybercrime and malicious acts by tricksters are increasing drastically with the ever-increasing use and spread of advanced technology in almost every aspect of life. While app stores like Google Play Store and Apple App Store are strengthening their platforms to detect malicious acts, cyber criminals manage to find new ways to fool the system and get their malicious, malware-laden apps onto them. Tricksters are now fooling smartphone users by uploading malicious apps on these stores in the guise of providing free services to users and these acts are going unnoticed. Needless to say, these malware-laden apps are being used to steal data and money from innocent users. In the latest instance, it has been reported that some malicious apps with a whopping 150000 downloads were discovered in the Google Play Store. These apps are said to be spreading Anatsa banking Trojan malware to users' smartphones to gain control over their devices. Know more about these malware apps here.

Delete these Malware apps

According to a BleepingComputer report, A Europe-based Anatsa cybercriminal gang has been providing free PDF and fake cleaner apps in the Google Play store and gaining access to Android's Accessibility Service. These apps use using multi-stage infection process to bypass Android 13 and Google's security checks.

So, if you have the below-mentioned apps then delete them from your device right now to avoid infecting your smartphone:

  • Phone Cleaner - File Explorer
  • PDF Viewer - File Explorer
  • PDF Reader - Viewer & Editor
  • Phone Cleaner: File Explorer
  • PDF Reader: File Manager

This new report showcases how users should think twice before downloading any free app from the app store as they could contain malicious Trojans that could infect their devices. Additionally, do note that many free apps charge money to use their services either via payment modes or by showcasing advertisements and in many cases they even subscribe users to various paid services from which they also earn money. Therefore, stay aware and alert if you notice any malicious acts.

How to protect your smartphone from malware apps?

  • Do not download any free app without giving a thought to whether you really require this app or not. Additionally, do not stuff your device with multiple apps that you are not using.
  • If you are downloading any app from the app store, make sure to check its reviews and ratings and avoid downloading the app if it has poor reviews or very few downloads.
  • On Android devices, enable Google Play Protect as it scans your existing app to check for any malicious code or activity.
  • Lastly, stay alert whenever you download any new app. If you require any service, do some research on the web for suitable apps instead of installing any random app from the Play Store.

Make sure to keep the above-mentioned points in mind and delete any mysterious apps from your device.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI-created images and audio are so good most people can't tell them from the real thing. But we can rely on critical thinking instead. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Lockbit ransomware gang in lockup! The US has charged two Russian nationals with deploying Lockbit ransomware against companies and groups around the world. Check it all out here

Tinder targets fraudsters! Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when AI can make it hard to tell who's real and crime is rising on dating apps. The new verification process requires a valid driver's license or passport and a self-recorded video. Know what it is all about here

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 11:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets