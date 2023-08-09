Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9: Grab Skull Punker AWM skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9: Grab Skull Punker AWM skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9: With the new OB41 update for Garena Free Fire MAX on the way, players can grab two exclusive weapon skins as part of the update. Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 07:13 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX codes give you free access to in-game items.
Garena Free Fire MAX codes give you free access to in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9: Gamers are braced for the next big update of Garena Free Fire MAX and the hype is building up. To keep the players engaged, the developers of the game have announced freebies that will arrive with the OB41 update. It will be the fourth big update of 2023 and is expected to introduce several changes and enhancements to Garena Free Fire MAX. Check the details of this upcoming update.

Garena Free Fire OB41 update: Details

The OB41 update forGarena Free Fire is set to arrive soon as details about the release schedule have been made official. If you're an avid Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must have the latest version of the game downloaded to take advantage of all the new features, weapons, vehicles, and maps. The update will be released on August 10, and it will bring several freebies along with it.

As part of the update, players can grab the Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi skin in the game. Announcing both rewards, the official account of the game wrote on Facebook, “Get super cool gun skins such as the legendary Skull Punker AWM or the dashing Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi! Update the game on 10 August for more details!”

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9

  • FXCVBNMKDSXC
  • F0KMJNBVCXSD
  • F2W3EDFVBVGH
  • F5TYHNBVCXSW
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZFMUVTLYSLSC
  • GHTARTYUOI76
  • AWTUPLOIVG6H
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 07:11 IST
