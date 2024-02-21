Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21: Wall Royale brings Bony Memorial Gloo Wall!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21: Yesterday, we learnt information about the upcoming Bony Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX. The information about the event was leaked by data miners, and it is said to bring rewards such as Death Walls with Me Emote, Neon Bones Parachute, Memory Celebration Grenade, In the Bones Loot Box and Memory of The Bones Bundle. But before that, another event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX, and it is called the Wall Royale. Check out the details below.

Wall Royale: Details

The new Wall Royale is a Luck Royale-type event. Therefore, instead of having to complete a specific set of objectives or missions, players just need to spend diamonds to have a chance at earning rewards. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Wall Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Bony Memorial Gloo Wall, Disco Fiasco Gloo Wall, Hayato the Guardian Gloo Wall and Bejeweled Backpack, among other rewards.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page posted, “Get ready to conquer the Wall Royale event! Dive into the action and seize the exclusive Bony Memorial Gloo Wall along with other epic items! Don't miss out on this thrilling opportunity to enhance your gloo wall collection.”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

FCAKI7W63T4FVR5

FBTFJVI8C7Y6SFE

FBRTJKGUVHYRGRT

FGBVTYGHU76T4RE

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

