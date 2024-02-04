 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Check amazing Booyah Pass items! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: The Booyah Pass for the month of February brings exciting items! Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2024, 12:39 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 4: Nab the chance to get amazing in-game items! (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have been pretty generous lately with several in-game events rolled out. These events offer players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing items. Most of these events require completing a certain number of missions or achieving specific targets. However, you can simply spend diamonds and get your hands on them without any hassle. One such event that is rolled out on a monthly basis is the Booyah Pass. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for February

This month's theme is Wrathful Illusion. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX. The developers of the game have introduced the Wrathful Illusion Bundle which is the top reward of the Booyah Pass. Other prizes include Wrathful Treasure Loot Box, Wrathful Rush Motorbike, Wrathful Punch Skyboard, Trogon Wrathful Storm outfit, Wrathful Holder Backpack and Wrathful Resistance Gloo Wall.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds Through such events, players can get their hands on exciting items exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire MAX players around the world.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 12:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets