Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 11: Don't play without grabbing these freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 11: Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher-quality version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features. It includes more advanced effects, animations, and graphics to enhance the overall user experience without compromising gameplay. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay. The best part is that you can still grab redeem codes in this version and get some really cool prizes including skins and diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 11

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards for in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region-restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 11

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.