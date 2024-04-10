Soon you may have to pay to use Google Meet if you want these AI features

Google has been developing several new AI features for its apps and tools. Now, the company has been planning to enhance its Workspace apps' performance with new AI-enabled features. Earlier, Google was rumoured to include AI-based summarisation in Gmail, now it is planning to enhance its video conferencing tool, GMeet. At the Cloud Next 2024, the company unveiled several upcoming features for its Workspace apps. As part of the announcement, the company said that it will be including AI-powered note-taking, chat summarisation, and real-time translation to Google Meet. Know what's coming in future updates.

Google Meet AI features

The Google Cloud blog post highlighted how their AI features have been helping enterprises and individuals in carrying out their tasks effectively. With the growing use of the Google Workspace tool, the company is planning to bring more AI enhancements to its apps, starting with Google Meet. Google's video conferencing tool will be supercharged with AI features such as note-taking, live translation, and chat summarisation.

The “Translate for me in Meet” can be activated during the meeting and it will be able to translate in about 69 languages. The feature will be rolled out in June. Google said, the translation feature “will automatically detect and translate captions into your preferred language.” Additionally, Google Meet will also get a “Take notes for me” and chat summarisation feature which provides detailed notes from the transcription. To use these AI features on Google Meet, users will have to opt for its monthly subscription plan which is priced at $10 per user, per month. Google also said, “AI Meetings and Messaging can be added onto select Workspace plans.”

With new AI features coming, Workspace users may not have to rely on third-party apps for note-taking and transcription as Google will be providing such advanced features. Additionally, this may also reduce the cost of investing in different applications for AI features and users will only have to pay for Google Workspace to enjoy the ease of carrying out the tasks.

