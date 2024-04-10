 Soon you may have to pay to use Google Meet if you want these AI features | Tech News
Home Tech News Soon you may have to pay to use Google Meet if you want these AI features

Soon you may have to pay to use Google Meet if you want these AI features

Google Meet will be supercharged with AI features! Know what’s new coming to the app and how it will benefit users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 08:56 IST
Icon
Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters to web version - enhance your looks before joining meetings
Google Meet
1/5 Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters to its desktop version, enabling users to subtly enhance their appearance before video meetings. Initially launched on mobile, this feature now extends to the web app, providing users with additional customization options for their virtual meetings, reported The Verge.  (Google)
image caption
2/5 Users can choose between two filters: subtle and smoothing. The subtle filter offers "very light" complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening, while the smoothing filter enhances these effects slightly. Google emphasizes that these filters provide natural-looking enhancements without dramatically altering users' appearance.  (Google )
Google Meet
3/5 To access the touch-up options, users can navigate to the Apply visual effects setting in Google Meet and select Appearance. From there, they can toggle Portrait touch-up on or off and choose their preferred filter, making it easy to customize their virtual appearance for each meeting. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Meet's portrait touch-up feature is rolling out starting today, but it will only be available to paid users on specific plans. This includes Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual subscribers. (AFP)
Google Meet
5/5 While Google was late to the videoconferencing face filter game, competitors like Zoom and Microsoft Teams already offer similar features. However, Google's approach focuses on providing subtle enhancements, contrasting with the more drastic alterations seen in other platforms. With the addition of face touch-up filters, Google Meet aims to enhance users virtual presence, allowing them to present themselves confidently and professionally during video meetings.  (Google )
Google Meet
icon View all Images
Google is bringing AI features to its video conferencing tool, GMeet. (Google)

Google has been developing several new AI features for its apps and tools. Now, the company has been planning to enhance its Workspace apps' performance with new AI-enabled features. Earlier, Google was rumoured to include AI-based summarisation in Gmail, now it is planning to enhance its video conferencing tool, GMeet. At the Cloud Next 2024, the company unveiled several upcoming features for its Workspace apps. As part of the announcement, the company said that it will be including AI-powered note-taking, chat summarisation, and real-time translation to Google Meet. Know what's coming in future updates. 

Also read: New Google Meet hand raise gesture launched!

Google Meet AI features

The Google Cloud blog post highlighted how their AI features have been helping enterprises and individuals in carrying out their tasks effectively. With the growing use of the Google Workspace tool, the company is planning to bring more AI enhancements to its apps, starting with Google Meet. Google's video conferencing tool will be supercharged with AI features such as note-taking, live translation, and chat summarisation. 

Also read: Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters to web version

The “Translate for me in Meet” can be activated during the meeting and it will be able to translate in about 69 languages. The feature will be rolled out in June. Google said, the translation feature “will automatically detect and translate captions into your preferred language.” Additionally, Google Meet will also get a “Take notes for me” and chat summarisation feature which provides detailed notes from the transcription. To use these AI features on Google Meet, users will have to opt for its monthly subscription plan which is priced at $10 per user, per month. Google also said, “AI Meetings and Messaging can be added onto select Workspace plans.” 

Also read: Google rolls out exciting features to Google Meet

With new AI features coming, Workspace users may not have to rely on third-party apps for note-taking and transcription as Google will be providing such advanced features. Additionally, this may also reduce the cost of investing in different applications for AI features and users will only have to pay for Google Workspace to enjoy the ease of carrying out the tasks. 

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 08:48 IST
