Icon
Home How To How Apple Pay can work even when your iPhone battery is dead

How Apple Pay can work even when your iPhone battery is dead

Have a dead iPhone but need to make an urgent payment? Worry not, because Apple Pay can be accessed with a locked or even when it is dead. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 17:33 IST
Icon
Apple Pay
Know how you can make Apple Pay payments when your iPhone battery is completely discharged. (Bloomberg)
Apple Pay
Know how you can make Apple Pay payments when your iPhone battery is completely discharged. (Bloomberg)

Have you ever been in a situation where you need to make an urgent payment, but suddenly your iPhone battery goes dead? Well, we all have faced such a situation. However, what if we say that you can make payments even after your iPhone battery gets fully discharged? Surprising right? Yes, Apple Pay enables users to make transit payments in emergency situations like this. Check how the feature works and what a user needs to do.

How to use Apple Pay when iPhone is dead

A feature called “Express Mode” enables users to access Apple Pay when the iPhone is locked or discharged. The feature enables users to use “cards, keys, and passes in the Wallet app without waking or unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” said Apple.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The report explains that when a user adds a card or pass, the Express Mode is activated by default, however, if it's not enabled then users can change the setting by going to their Apple wallet. Note that the feature only works on transit systems such as bus stations, subways, etc.

To use Express Mode, the user will have to bring the upper part of the iPhone close to the contactless reader. Once the transaction is completed a check sign will appear in front of the device. Also, note that the feature only works on for express payments and not for normal store transactions.

The Express Cards feature was first introduced with iOS 12 and now it has been one of the useful iPhone features during emergency situations. Not many people are aware of the feature and they should this one due to its big benefits during emergencies. Apple also states that Express Mode also works when the devices need to be charged.

 Try out this feature when you are travelling next time and see how it benefits.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 17:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon