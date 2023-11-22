How Apple Pay can work even when your iPhone battery is dead

Have you ever been in a situation where you need to make an urgent payment, but suddenly your iPhone battery goes dead? Well, we all have faced such a situation. However, what if we say that you can make payments even after your iPhone battery gets fully discharged? Surprising right? Yes, Apple Pay enables users to make transit payments in emergency situations like this. Check how the feature works and what a user needs to do.

How to use Apple Pay when iPhone is dead

A feature called “Express Mode” enables users to access Apple Pay when the iPhone is locked or discharged. The feature enables users to use “cards, keys, and passes in the Wallet app without waking or unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” said Apple.

The report explains that when a user adds a card or pass, the Express Mode is activated by default, however, if it's not enabled then users can change the setting by going to their Apple wallet. Note that the feature only works on transit systems such as bus stations, subways, etc.

To use Express Mode, the user will have to bring the upper part of the iPhone close to the contactless reader. Once the transaction is completed a check sign will appear in front of the device. Also, note that the feature only works on for express payments and not for normal store transactions.

The Express Cards feature was first introduced with iOS 12 and now it has been one of the useful iPhone features during emergency situations. Not many people are aware of the feature and they should this one due to its big benefits during emergencies. Apple also states that Express Mode also works when the devices need to be charged.

Try out this feature when you are travelling next time and see how it benefits.

