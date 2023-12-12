Icon
How to deactivate or delete your Snapchat account: A quick and user-friendly guide for you

Discover the step-by-step process on how to deactivate or delete your Snapchat account, whether you're on Android, the web, or iOS.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 18:30 IST
Snapchat is a lot of fun and users can benefit from it in so many other ways too. However, every now and then, there arises a need to exit from a platform and the same applies to Snapchat too. However, before taking any such step, do weigh your options carefully and see what your requirements are and then only do what you must. It should not be that you take the final step to delete or deactivate your Snapchat account only to find out later that you want to retain it for some reason or another. Going back can be difficult, if not impossible, in most cases. Therefore, caution is a must. Having said that, deactivating or deleting your Snapchat account is a straightforward process, but it's important to follow the specific steps outlined by Snapchat. Now that you have been suitably alerted, here's a detailed step-by-step guide with additional information on Snapchat account deactivation and deletion:

Deactivating or Deleting Your Snapchat Account

1. First of all log into your Snapchat Account:

- Visit the Snapchat portal using a web browser: [Snapchat Accounts Portal](https://accounts.snapchat.com/).

- Enter your Snapchat username and password to log in.

2. Deactivate Your Account:

For Android or web users:

- Tap on 'Delete my account.'

- Input your Snapchat account password.

- Tap 'Continue' to confirm the account deactivation.

For iOS users:

- Tap on your profile button in the Profile screen to open Settings.

- Scroll down to 'Account Actions.'

- Tap 'Delete Account.'

- Log in to the Snapchat accounts portal.

- Tap 'Delete my account.'

- Input your password.

- Tap 'Continue' to confirm the account deactivation.

3. Snapchat Account Deactivation Period:

- Your Snapchat account will be deactivated for 30 days. During this time, you have the option to reactivate your account if you change your mind.

4. Reactivate Your Snapchat Account (if needed):

- Fortunately, there is a grace period available to users. If you decide to reactivate your account within the 30-day period, simply log in to Snapchat using your previous credentials.

5. Permanently Delete Your Snapchat Account:

- If you wish to proceed with the permanent deletion of your account after the deactivation period:

- Log in to the Snapchat accounts portal.

- Confirm the permanent deletion by entering your password and tapping ‘Continue.'

6. Password Reset (if needed):

- If you encounter difficulties logging in because you forgot your password:

- Use the 'Forgot your password?' option on the login page to initiate a password reset.

- Follow the instructions sent to your registered email address or phone number to reset your password.

Additional Tips:

- Backup Your Snapchat Data: Before deactivating or deleting your account, consider saving any important content or memories stored on Snapchat.

- Consider Privacy Settings: Review and adjust your privacy settings before deactivating or deleting your account to ensure that your data is handled according to your preferences.

- Contact Snapchat Support (if needed): If you encounter any issues during the process or have specific concerns, reach out to Snapchat support for assistance.

By following these steps, you can successfully deactivate or delete your Snapchat account, taking into account the platform's specified procedures and ensuring a smooth process. Just do remember that this is an extreme step and should be weighed very carefully.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 18:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon