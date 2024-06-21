 Alert! New scam related to PAN cards revealed: Here’s all details and how to spot stay safe from this fraud | How-to
Home How To Alert! New scam related to PAN cards revealed: Here’s all details and how to spot stay safe from this fraud

Alert! New scam related to PAN cards revealed: Here’s all details and how to spot stay safe from this fraud

Know how to detect and report PAN card misuse online. Follow these steps to protect yourself from financial losses and identity theft related to PAN card fraud.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 18:18 IST
How to detect and report PAN card fraud online: Follow these steps to protect your identity
Learn to identify, report, and prevent PAN card misuse with these easy online steps and precautions. (Paytm)

In recent times, the PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, a crucial document issued by the Government of India for taxpayers, has increasingly become a target for misuse. This misuse, often leading to financial losses and identity theft, poses significant risks to individuals. Understanding how to detect and report such fraudulent activities is paramount to safeguarding oneself.

How PAN Card Misused Online

PAN card fraud involves unauthorised exploitation of the card for criminal activities, potentially resulting in financial liabilities or identity theft. Such misuse includes activities like fraudulent loan applications, illicit bank account openings, phishing scams via SMS, and even obtaining credit cards under false identities, including those of celebrities.

Also read: How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Report PAN Card Misuse Online

Reporting PAN card fraud can be done through a straightforward online process:

1. Visit the Tax Information Network portal.

2. Navigate to the 'Customer Care' section and select 'Complaints/Queries.'

3. Fill out the complaint form detailing the issue, complete the captcha verification, and submit the form.

Also read: How to tell if you've been blocked on Instagram: 7 Sneaky ways to uncover the truth

Steps to Verify PAN Card Misuse Online

To check if your PAN card has been misused, follow these steps:

1. Visit a credit bureau's website and check your credit score.

2. Enter your financial details and verify the OTP sent to your phone.

3. Your credit score will reveal any suspicious activities linked to your PAN card.

How to Prevent PAN Card Frauds

To reduce the risk of PAN card fraud, adopt these precautions:

  • Always ensure that website URLs start with 'https' before entering your PAN number.
  • Attach attested photocopies of your PAN card along with the purpose of submission.
  • Refrain from providing personal information on dubious websites.
  • Regularly monitor your credit score and review financial statements for discrepancies.
  • Check Form 26AS for transactions associated with your PAN card.

Also read: How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide

By staying vigilant and implementing these preventive measures, individuals can protect their PAN cards from fraud and mitigate potential risks effectively. Promptly report any suspicious activities to your bank or tax authorities to prevent further harm.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 16:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to translate telegram messages in your language how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide garena free fire max redeem codes for june 10: complete your outfit collection how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks how to send awesome quality photos on whatsapp from iphone and android phones how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now
Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets