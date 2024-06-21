Alert! New scam related to PAN cards revealed: Here’s all details and how to spot stay safe from this fraud

In recent times, the PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, a crucial document issued by the Government of India for taxpayers, has increasingly become a target for misuse. This misuse, often leading to financial losses and identity theft, poses significant risks to individuals. Understanding how to detect and report such fraudulent activities is paramount to safeguarding oneself.

How PAN Card Misused Online

PAN card fraud involves unauthorised exploitation of the card for criminal activities, potentially resulting in financial liabilities or identity theft. Such misuse includes activities like fraudulent loan applications, illicit bank account openings, phishing scams via SMS, and even obtaining credit cards under false identities, including those of celebrities.

How to Report PAN Card Misuse Online

Reporting PAN card fraud can be done through a straightforward online process:

1. Visit the Tax Information Network portal.

2. Navigate to the 'Customer Care' section and select 'Complaints/Queries.'

3. Fill out the complaint form detailing the issue, complete the captcha verification, and submit the form.

Steps to Verify PAN Card Misuse Online

To check if your PAN card has been misused, follow these steps:

1. Visit a credit bureau's website and check your credit score.

2. Enter your financial details and verify the OTP sent to your phone.

3. Your credit score will reveal any suspicious activities linked to your PAN card.

How to Prevent PAN Card Frauds

To reduce the risk of PAN card fraud, adopt these precautions:

Always ensure that website URLs start with 'https' before entering your PAN number.

Attach attested photocopies of your PAN card along with the purpose of submission.

Refrain from providing personal information on dubious websites.

Regularly monitor your credit score and review financial statements for discrepancies.

Check Form 26AS for transactions associated with your PAN card.

By staying vigilant and implementing these preventive measures, individuals can protect their PAN cards from fraud and mitigate potential risks effectively. Promptly report any suspicious activities to your bank or tax authorities to prevent further harm.