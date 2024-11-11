Latest Tech News How To How to easily convert live photos into videos and animated stickers on iPhone: A Step-by-step guide

How to easily convert live photos into videos and animated stickers on iPhone: A Step-by-step guide

Know how to easily convert your iPhone’s Live Photos into videos, add special effects, or create animated stickers with this simple guide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 17:04 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app
iPhone live photos
1/5 Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta and the final rollout is expected to take place in the first week of December. After iOS 18.1, this would be another crucial update for introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhone users. Several new AI tools have been spotted in the beta version, and more features will likely be added before it rolls out to the public.  (Apple)
iPhone live photos
2/5 Reports suggest that iOS 18.2 may include several Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. However, the iPhone Notes app is getting three major AI tools that will simplify several tasks. Know about these three new features before iOS 18.2 rolls out in December.  (AP)
iPhone live photos
3/5 Image Wand:  This is one of Apple’s AI image generation tools where users can turn rough sketches into detailed illustrations. This feature will be more useful for iPad users since it will be rolling out with iPadOS 18.2.  In simple words, Image Wand will create any rough doodle into high-quality images, which can be used to create notes, diagrams, and more. This feature is very similar to Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image. (Apple)
iPhone live photos
4/5 AI compose and rewrite: Within the Notes app, iPhone users could command Apple to compose text from scratch. They just have to write a prompt explaining what they want to compose. In addition to composing features, users can also command AI to rewrite text with prompt instructions. Reportedly, the compose button will be placed at the bottom of Apple Notes. Note that these Apple Intelligence features will be powered by ChatGPT. (Apple )
iPhone live photos
5/5 Image generation: Apart from Image Want, the Notes app will have another way to generate  Apple Intelligence images. With iOS 18.2, users will get a “Create image” tab where users can type a prompt and the tool will instantly provide users with the desired image. Users will be able to create as many images as they want until they get the right ones.  (Apple)
iPhone live photos
icon View all Images
Check how to easily convert 'Live Photos' into videos and create animated stickers on iPhone. (Pexels)

If you've captured a moment using a Live Photo on your iPhone, you can easily turn it into a video to share with others. Live Photos not only capture a snapshot but also include a few seconds of movement and sound. This guide will walk you through the steps to convert those memories into a video clip.

Here's how to convert a Live Photo into a video:

1. Open the Photos app: Start by launching the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. Select the Live Photo: Find and tap on the Live Photo you wish to convert.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

3. Access the Share Menu: Tap the “Share” button at the bottom left of the screen.

4. Choose "Save as Video": Scroll through the options and tap “Save as Video.”

Also read: Unlock hidden WhatsApp chats: How to set up and use secret codes for ultimate privacy

Your Live Photo will be saved as a video in your Photos app, ready for sharing. You can easily send it to friends or use it in any project.

Note: If your iPhone runs an older version of iOS, tap the "More" button (three dots) before selecting "Save as Video."

Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Know how to watch spy action series starring Samantha And Varun Dhawan online

Add Fun Effects to Live Photos

You can also enhance your Live Photos with effects before sharing or converting them. Apple offers three effects:

  • Loop: This plays the Live Photo in a continuous loop.
  • Bounce: The photo will play backward and forward.
  • Long Exposure: This makes your Live Photo look like a photo taken with a slow shutter speed.

While these effects won't convert to video using the Photos app, they will still be visible on your iPhone and shareable across Apple devices. 

To apply these effects:

1. Open the Photos app and select your Live Photo.

2. Tap the Live button at the top left, then choose Loop, Bounce, or Long Exposure from the menu.

Also read: How to easily turn off ‘Live Voicemail' feature in your iPhone and manage voicemails your way: A Step-by-step guide

Turn a Live Photo into an Animated Sticker

With iOS 17, you can now turn the subject of your Live Photos into animated stickers. These stickers are synced to your iCloud, meaning you can access them from any Apple device linked to the same Apple ID.

To create animated stickers from a Live Photo:

1. Open the Photos app and select your Live Photo.

2. Tap and hold the subject of the Live Photo until a duplicate version appears.

3. Slide up and tap Add Sticker.

4. Optionally, add effects like Outline, Comic, or Puffy by tapping Add Effect.

These stickers can be used in your messages or anywhere you want to add a fun touch. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 17:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets