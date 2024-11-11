How to easily convert live photos into videos and animated stickers on iPhone: A Step-by-step guide

If you've captured a moment using a Live Photo on your iPhone, you can easily turn it into a video to share with others. Live Photos not only capture a snapshot but also include a few seconds of movement and sound. This guide will walk you through the steps to convert those memories into a video clip.

Here's how to convert a Live Photo into a video:

1. Open the Photos app: Start by launching the Photos app on your iPhone.

2. Select the Live Photo: Find and tap on the Live Photo you wish to convert.

3. Access the Share Menu: Tap the “Share” button at the bottom left of the screen.

4. Choose "Save as Video": Scroll through the options and tap “Save as Video.”

Your Live Photo will be saved as a video in your Photos app, ready for sharing. You can easily send it to friends or use it in any project.

Note: If your iPhone runs an older version of iOS, tap the "More" button (three dots) before selecting "Save as Video."

Add Fun Effects to Live Photos

You can also enhance your Live Photos with effects before sharing or converting them. Apple offers three effects:

Loop: This plays the Live Photo in a continuous loop.

Bounce: The photo will play backward and forward.

Long Exposure: This makes your Live Photo look like a photo taken with a slow shutter speed.

While these effects won't convert to video using the Photos app, they will still be visible on your iPhone and shareable across Apple devices.

To apply these effects:

1. Open the Photos app and select your Live Photo.

2. Tap the Live button at the top left, then choose Loop, Bounce, or Long Exposure from the menu.

Turn a Live Photo into an Animated Sticker

With iOS 17, you can now turn the subject of your Live Photos into animated stickers. These stickers are synced to your iCloud, meaning you can access them from any Apple device linked to the same Apple ID.

To create animated stickers from a Live Photo:

1. Open the Photos app and select your Live Photo.

2. Tap and hold the subject of the Live Photo until a duplicate version appears.

3. Slide up and tap Add Sticker.

4. Optionally, add effects like Outline, Comic, or Puffy by tapping Add Effect.

These stickers can be used in your messages or anywhere you want to add a fun touch.