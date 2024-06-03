 How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers | How-to
Home How To How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

Know how to protect your appliances amidst rising heat and fire threats. Follow these simple tips to safeguard your AC, fridge, and other electronics from potential damage.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 13:50 IST
Icon
Top 5 Smart Home Tips: Smart plugs, sensors, appliances for modern homes
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
1/6 In the quest for a futuristic, energy-efficient home, today's smart devices pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. While the ultimate vision may still be on the horizon, the increasing sophistication of smart home communication protocols brings us closer to that dream. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Utilise Smart Plugs:  Harness the power of smart plugs to effortlessly trim your energy usage. These devices not only convert your conventional appliances into smart ones but also provide a convenient solution to remotely manage energy consumption. Whether dimming lights during holidays or shutting off forgotten devices, smart plugs offer seamless control, with some models like the Eve Energy plug even monitoring energy usage for informed decisions. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Employ Smart Sensors: Embrace the efficiency of smart sensors to revolutionise your energy management. Whether activating devices on room entry or regulating air quality with automated fans and purifiers, smart sensors offer versatile solutions. With a plethora of sensor options compatible with various smart home ecosystems, addressing concerns such as water wastage with devices like the Moen Flo smart water leak detector is within reach. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Switch to Smart Bulbs and Lights: Illuminate your home intelligently with smart lights and bulbs, enabling direct control via your smartphone or smart speaker. While offering convenience, it's essential to note their constant power consumption akin to standby devices. (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Invest in Smart Appliances: Unlock the potential of energy-conscious smart appliances, despite the initial investment. Brands like Samsung offer a range of innovative features alongside high energy efficiency, from recipe-assisting fridges to display-laden washing machines, promising significant long-term gains. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 Regulate with Smart Thermostats: Though more complex to install, smart thermostats offer substantial energy savings. With remote control capabilities, they enable efficient heating and cooling management, potentially reducing wasted energy by up to 8%. This translates to significant cost savings and enhanced comfort, particularly for those with fluctuating schedules or extended absences from home. (Pexels)
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
icon View all Images
Know essential tips to protect your appliances from heat damage during summer's scorching temperatures. (Pixabay)

As temperatures soar across India, breaking records in major cities like Chennai and Delhi NCR, the risk of fires caused by household appliances has become significantly higher. A recent air conditioner explosion in Noida and fires in Pallikaranai marshland and Meenambakkam railway station underscore the risks posed by extreme heat to household appliances. The soaring mercury poses a significant risk to appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and other appliances, which struggle to regulate temperatures in extreme conditions. High ambient temperatures, coupled with increased electricity usage during heatwaves, can trigger power surges, damaging internal circuits and potentially leading to fires.  

In light of these events, it's crucial to adopt preventive measures to protect appliances from potential damage. Here are some tips and measures to protect your appliances from such incidents. 

Also read: 5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Causes of Appliance Damage During Extreme Heat

1. High Ambient Temperatures: Extreme heat can cause appliances to overheat, leading to component failures. Regular maintenance, including cleaning filters and vents, is essential to ensure proper airflow and cooling.

2. Power Surges: Heatwaves often lead to increased electricity usage and subsequent power surges, damaging internal circuits. Using surge protectors can safeguard appliances, especially sensitive electronics like computers and televisions.

3. Reduced Efficiency: Hot weather forces appliances to work harder, reducing their efficiency and lifespan. Placing appliances in well-ventilated areas away from direct sunlight helps maintain optimal operating temperatures.

Also read: Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Tips to Protect Appliances from Extreme Heat:

  • Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets: Limit usage when outdoors, remove cases if the device overheats, and store them in cool places during travel. Switching to low-power mode conserves battery and prevents overheating.
  • Refrigerators and Freezers: Ensure tight door seals, clean coils regularly, and maintain adequate spacing for ventilation.
  • Air Conditioners: Replace or clean filters regularly, check coolant levels, and shade the external unit to prevent overheating.
  • Washing Machines and Dryers: Ensure proper ventilation, clean lint filters and exhaust vents, and avoid overloading to prevent motor strain.
  • Electronics: Unplug during peak heat to prevent damage from power surges, and use cooling pads to dissipate heat from laptops and other devices.

Also read: Streamline your health data: How to use Google Health Connect for seamless integration across platforms

By following these preventive measures and tips, you can protect your appliances from extreme heat and reduce the risk of fire incidents during the scorching summer months.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 13:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide garena free fire max redeem codes for june 3: do this to win free rewards this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to retrieve your whatsapp account if your phone is lost or stolen quordle 494 answer for june 2: simple puzzle! check quordle hints, clues, solutions how to translate telegram messages in your language
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more

5 essential tips to maximize your iPad’s battery life: Auto Lock, Low Power Mode and more
Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung and more
Unbeatable Launch Offer

Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details

GTA 6 launch could take place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets