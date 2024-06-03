How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

As temperatures soar across India, breaking records in major cities like Chennai and Delhi NCR, the risk of fires caused by household appliances has become significantly higher. A recent air conditioner explosion in Noida and fires in Pallikaranai marshland and Meenambakkam railway station underscore the risks posed by extreme heat to household appliances. The soaring mercury poses a significant risk to appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators and other appliances, which struggle to regulate temperatures in extreme conditions. High ambient temperatures, coupled with increased electricity usage during heatwaves, can trigger power surges, damaging internal circuits and potentially leading to fires.

In light of these events, it's crucial to adopt preventive measures to protect appliances from potential damage. Here are some tips and measures to protect your appliances from such incidents.

Causes of Appliance Damage During Extreme Heat

1. High Ambient Temperatures: Extreme heat can cause appliances to overheat, leading to component failures. Regular maintenance, including cleaning filters and vents, is essential to ensure proper airflow and cooling.

2. Power Surges: Heatwaves often lead to increased electricity usage and subsequent power surges, damaging internal circuits. Using surge protectors can safeguard appliances, especially sensitive electronics like computers and televisions.

3. Reduced Efficiency: Hot weather forces appliances to work harder, reducing their efficiency and lifespan. Placing appliances in well-ventilated areas away from direct sunlight helps maintain optimal operating temperatures.

Tips to Protect Appliances from Extreme Heat:

Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets: Limit usage when outdoors, remove cases if the device overheats, and store them in cool places during travel. Switching to low-power mode conserves battery and prevents overheating.

Refrigerators and Freezers: Ensure tight door seals, clean coils regularly, and maintain adequate spacing for ventilation.

Air Conditioners: Replace or clean filters regularly, check coolant levels, and shade the external unit to prevent overheating.

Washing Machines and Dryers: Ensure proper ventilation, clean lint filters and exhaust vents, and avoid overloading to prevent motor strain.

Electronics: Unplug during peak heat to prevent damage from power surges, and use cooling pads to dissipate heat from laptops and other devices.

By following these preventive measures and tips, you can protect your appliances from extreme heat and reduce the risk of fire incidents during the scorching summer months.